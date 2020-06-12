/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:56 PM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Niles, IL
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
8731 North National Avenue
8731 North National Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1519 sqft
Gorgeous bright split-level corner townhouse 3bd 2bth. Hardwood floors throughout, vaulted ceilings, separate large and bright dining room. Updated kitchen and bathrooms, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, plenty of storage.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Courtland Park
1 Unit Available
8013 West Churchill Avenue
8013 West Churchill Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
SPACIOUS AND WELL- MAINTAINED SECOND FLOOR UNIT WITH 3 BEDROOMS AND ONE AND A HALF BATHS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED. ONE REQUIRES ONE YEAR OR MORE LEASE. NO PETS OR SMOKING IN THE UNIT OR IN THE BUILDING.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Chesterfield Gardens
1 Unit Available
7137 West Niles Avenue
7137 West Niles Avenue, Niles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1200 sqft
Move in now! Immediate Occupancy! 3 Bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms. family room, separate utility room, cathedral ceiling in living room, generous sized kitchen with eat in area. Good credit scores and 3 times the income.
Results within 1 mile of Niles
Last updated June 12 at 06:39pm
18 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1138 Helen Street
1138 Helen Street, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
4585 sqft
This beautifully renovated Georgian is a must see! This charmer built in 1948 has been exquisitely renovated , move-in ready, in a coveted Park Ridge setting. This three bedroom and two full bath home is a perfect executive rental.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8534 Fernald Avenue
8534 Fernald Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL LARGE 3 bed 2 bath apartment located in Morton Grove. Close to Metra train . Great school district. High end finish. 2 story building Lots of storage . Coin operated laundry in the basement . Nested in a quiet residential area. Must see
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8979 West EMERSON Street
8979 West Emerson Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1408 sqft
Gorgeous! 3 bedrooms, 1.1 baths, updated large eat in kitchen & a separate dining room with finished basement offers a warm and charming duplex home with outstanding living space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Morton Grove
1 Unit Available
8539 CALLIE Avenue
8539 Callie Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
1400 sqft
Must see this modern newer professional designed 3 bedroom apartment on the first floor with basement. Professionally designed two flat home with high end finishes. hardwood thurout.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Forest Glen
1 Unit Available
5965 West TOUHY Avenue
5965 West Touhy Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1229 sqft
Located in Edgebrook is this 3BR / 1.5 BA brick Georgian with 1 1/2 car garage and entrance on side street. Hardwood floors, SS appliances, granite countertops. 7 x 10 bedroom can be used for a young child or an office.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Edison Park
1 Unit Available
7317 North Oconto Avenue
7317 North Oconto Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1250 sqft
Move in August 1, 2020! Very sharp brick ranch in popular Edison Park. This home features updated eat-in kitchen and bathrooms with new ceramic tile. Newer stainless refrigerator,range,microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1275 North Northwest Highway North
1275 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful and very large apartment in two flat building 3 bedroom 2 bath large kitchen with breakfast bar. Located in great award winning school district. Private Balcony, and Use of nice sized yard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.
Last updated May 4 at 10:35am
1 Unit Available
9503 North Greenwood Drive
9503 Greenwood Drive, Cook County, IL
Charming Greenwood Heights subdivision Beautiful Ranch house sitting on a huge lot 17910 SF. Gleaming Cherry Hardwood floors throughout. Lots of Natural light with large bay window that frames the front living room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
8117 Central Avenue
8117 Central Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1800 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED BI-LEVEL IN FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. 1ST FLOOR HAS HARDWD FLRS THRUOUT. KITCH BOASTS NEW CABS, GRANITE TOPS, SS APPLS, BREAKFST BAR. BATH FULLY REMODELED AND A MUST SEE. 3 BDMS W/PLENTY OF CLOSET SPACE.
Results within 5 miles of Niles
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
34 Units Available
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,061
1517 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
23 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,996
1391 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
51 Units Available
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1786 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4826 Wright Ter 1st FL
4826 Wright Terrace, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Unit 1st FL Available 07/01/20 Wright Terrace Skokie - Property Id: 295511 Property located in heart of Skokie , Skokie swift walking distance. Target shopping walking distance. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
3822 N Milwaukee Ave
3822 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious 3B/2B, In Unit Washer/Dryer - Property Id: 300099 Miguel Tineo Leasing Agent 312-687-3503 miguel@liveherehomes.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300099 Property Id 300099 (RLNE5853066)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Portage Park
1 Unit Available
3820 N Milwaukee Ave # 1a 1
3820 North Milwaukee Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Spacious & Updated 3 bed 2.5 bath - Property Id: 296009 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/296009 Property Id 296009 (RLNE5839363)
