43 Foxcroft Road
Last updated July 6 2020 at 2:54 PM

43 Foxcroft Road

43 Foxcroft Road · (630) 718-7521
Location

43 Foxcroft Road, Naperville, IL 60565
Naper Carriage Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 235 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
Available August. A MUST-SEE!! Gorgeous unit, Great location, Move-in ready! This home features a bright and open floor plan - great for entertaining. Spacious living room with a gas starting fireplace and sliding door to private and peaceful balcony. Kitchen features all newer stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Master Suite has a large walk-in closet. Fresh paint and Carpet throughout home. Assigned Parking Space. Community Pool & Clubhouse. Award winning Naperville Community School District 203. Close to downtown Naperville. Conveniently located near many Parks, Schools, Springbrook Forest Preserve, DuPage River Trail, Shopping, Dining, Metra, Metra Bus Stop, and Interstates. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service. More photos will be posted

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43 Foxcroft Road have any available units?
43 Foxcroft Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Naperville, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Naperville Rent Report.
What amenities does 43 Foxcroft Road have?
Some of 43 Foxcroft Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43 Foxcroft Road currently offering any rent specials?
43 Foxcroft Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43 Foxcroft Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 43 Foxcroft Road is pet friendly.
Does 43 Foxcroft Road offer parking?
Yes, 43 Foxcroft Road offers parking.
Does 43 Foxcroft Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43 Foxcroft Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43 Foxcroft Road have a pool?
Yes, 43 Foxcroft Road has a pool.
Does 43 Foxcroft Road have accessible units?
No, 43 Foxcroft Road does not have accessible units.
Does 43 Foxcroft Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43 Foxcroft Road has units with dishwashers.
