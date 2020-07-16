43 Foxcroft Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking pool

Available August. A MUST-SEE!! Gorgeous unit, Great location, Move-in ready! This home features a bright and open floor plan - great for entertaining. Spacious living room with a gas starting fireplace and sliding door to private and peaceful balcony. Kitchen features all newer stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Master Suite has a large walk-in closet. Fresh paint and Carpet throughout home. Assigned Parking Space. Community Pool & Clubhouse. Award winning Naperville Community School District 203. Close to downtown Naperville. Conveniently located near many Parks, Schools, Springbrook Forest Preserve, DuPage River Trail, Shopping, Dining, Metra, Metra Bus Stop, and Interstates. Application fee ($55 per person) includes credit review, criminal history check, past rental history, identity confirmation & employment verification. We require photo ID of all prospective occupants over 18 years of age at time of application. We use a third-party pet policy service; all applicants must create a tenant-only or a pet/animal profile ($20 1st pet, $15 each additional). No charge for "no pet" or emotional support/service. More photos will be posted