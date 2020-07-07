All apartments in Mundelein
1328 Derby Lane
1328 Derby Lane

1328 Derby Lane · (847) 668-4720
Location

1328 Derby Lane, Mundelein, IL 60060

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1390 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Flexible move in options. Good location close to many amenities including shopping, dining, and Metra stations. This is a 1/2 duplex with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full bath on second level, 1 half bath on first level). Second floor laundry/utility room. Complete kitchen with SS appliances and separate vaulted eating area that connects to the freshly painted deck in the fenced backyard. Spacious vaulted living room with two-sided fireplace that also serves the dining room. 2 car attached garage. Potential renters will need to pay an application fee of $45/person which will include a background and credit check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1328 Derby Lane have any available units?
1328 Derby Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1328 Derby Lane have?
Some of 1328 Derby Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1328 Derby Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1328 Derby Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1328 Derby Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1328 Derby Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mundelein.
Does 1328 Derby Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1328 Derby Lane offers parking.
Does 1328 Derby Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1328 Derby Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1328 Derby Lane have a pool?
No, 1328 Derby Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1328 Derby Lane have accessible units?
No, 1328 Derby Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1328 Derby Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1328 Derby Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1328 Derby Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1328 Derby Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
