Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:15 AM

885 ADDISON Avenue

885 South Addison Avenue · (630) 542-8688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

885 South Addison Avenue, Lombard, IL 60148

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 885 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1356 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Fantastic rental opportunity in convenient Cambria subdivision! Low maintenance, luxury vinyl tile throughout this updated 3 bedroom/2 bathroom, super clean unit. Kitchen features granite counters, stainless steel appliances, gas fireplace, newer bathroom vanities & laundry in-unit too! Private balcony backs to open area & baseball fields. Investor-owned unit makes this ideal for long-term tenant. This is a NON-SMOKING, NO PETS unit. NO EXCEPTIONS. Tenant pays all utilities. Please note that ALL living space is on the 2nd floor and there is NO basement. Move-in ready as of July 5th. Tenant will be responsible for $100 lease administration fee. *** PLEASE NOTE: This unit is currently tenant-occupied and requires a minimum of 24 hour notice to show. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 885 ADDISON Avenue have any available units?
885 ADDISON Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 885 ADDISON Avenue have?
Some of 885 ADDISON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 885 ADDISON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
885 ADDISON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 885 ADDISON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 885 ADDISON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lombard.
Does 885 ADDISON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 885 ADDISON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 885 ADDISON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 885 ADDISON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 885 ADDISON Avenue have a pool?
No, 885 ADDISON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 885 ADDISON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 885 ADDISON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 885 ADDISON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 885 ADDISON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
