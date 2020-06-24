334 Hillcrest Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Wow, so many things to love! Owner has reconfigured and remodeled this home to fit today's current styles. Open kitchen concept with new cabinets and SS appliances, vaulted ceiling living room, 2 full modern baths - jaccuzzi tub, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and another in the lower level. Large family room with fireplace and sliding doors to big patio and fenced yard. Side yard off kitchen has great deck for grilling. 2 car garage with opener. All appliances + washer/dryer included. Great place to call home! Owner will consider 1 pet under 30lbs, no puppies.