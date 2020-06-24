All apartments in Lombard
Find more places like 334 Hillcrest Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lombard, IL
/
334 Hillcrest Lane
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:40 PM

334 Hillcrest Lane

334 Hillcrest Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lombard
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

334 Hillcrest Lane, Lombard, IL 60148

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Wow, so many things to love! Owner has reconfigured and remodeled this home to fit today's current styles. Open kitchen concept with new cabinets and SS appliances, vaulted ceiling living room, 2 full modern baths - jaccuzzi tub, 3 bedrooms on 2nd floor and another in the lower level. Large family room with fireplace and sliding doors to big patio and fenced yard. Side yard off kitchen has great deck for grilling. 2 car garage with opener. All appliances + washer/dryer included. Great place to call home! Owner will consider 1 pet under 30lbs, no puppies.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 334 Hillcrest Lane have any available units?
334 Hillcrest Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lombard, IL.
How much is rent in Lombard, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Lombard Rent Report.
What amenities does 334 Hillcrest Lane have?
Some of 334 Hillcrest Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 334 Hillcrest Lane currently offering any rent specials?
334 Hillcrest Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 334 Hillcrest Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 334 Hillcrest Lane is pet friendly.
Does 334 Hillcrest Lane offer parking?
Yes, 334 Hillcrest Lane offers parking.
Does 334 Hillcrest Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 334 Hillcrest Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 334 Hillcrest Lane have a pool?
No, 334 Hillcrest Lane does not have a pool.
Does 334 Hillcrest Lane have accessible units?
No, 334 Hillcrest Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 334 Hillcrest Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 334 Hillcrest Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2200 Grace
2200 South Grace Street
Lombard, IL 60148
Apex 41
2760 S Highland Ave
Lombard, IL 60148
Residences at Lakeside
830 Foxworth Blvd
Lombard, IL 60148
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center
Lombard, IL 60148
Martin's Point
2101 S Finley Rd
Lombard, IL 60148
Yorktown Apartments
2233 S Highland Ave
Lombard, IL 60148
Westmore Apartments
1049 Westmore Meyers Rd
Lombard, IL 60148

Similar Pages

Lombard 1 BedroomsLombard 2 Bedrooms
Lombard Apartments with BalconiesLombard Pet Friendly Places
Lombard Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILMount Prospect, IL
Oak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
St. Charles, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College