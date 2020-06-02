6016 East Lake Drive

Amenities

Available Immediately! Impressive 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit available for rent in highly desired Four Lakes. Resort style living at its finest in the suburbs of Chicago. It just feels like home! This unit is freshly updated with hardwood floors, washer/dryer in unit, and ceiling fans. Entire 24 foot "wall" has floor to ceiling windows leading out to the extended balcony. Modern kitchen includes a sizable pantry. Four Lakes offers many amenities including 4 swimming pools, pub/restaurant, paddle boating/canoeing, parks, ski/snowboarding, walking/biking trails, tennis courts, and fishing. Two assigned parking spots included. Ideal location is in close proximity to highway, Benedictine University, shopping centers, theatre, forest preserve, and golf course. Credit and background check required for all applicants 18+.