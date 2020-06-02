430 Walnut Creek Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities pool tennis court

This 2nd floor unit has had a complete makeover! The gorgeous kitchen was updated in 2018 and features 38'' shaker cabinets with a dual color scheme (white upper, espresso lower), quartz counters, SS full basin sink, new black faucet, new herringbone pattern subway tile back splash, under cabinet accent lighting, and SS appliances including a dishwasher. New flooring throughout the entire unit (bedrooms to be completed April 2020). Entire unit was repainted in 2017 to neutral colors. Bathrooms have been updated 2019/2020. Huge Master Walk-In-Closet. Additional updates include newer Windows (2018), Furnace & A/C (2019), and Nest Thermostat (2019). Walnut Creek Amenities include outdoor pool, party room, park and tennis courts. Conveniently located adjacent to Walnut Park with easy access to 355 & 88. Close to the Belmont and Lisle Metra Stations, The Morton Arboretum and ideal for a College of DuPage student. Yes, IN DISTRICT rates for COD, huge plus! Get in now and enjoy living in this beautiful unit! In person showings will start 5/11/2020. Video walk through available. Unit available 5/11/2020.