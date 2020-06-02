All apartments in Lisle
Lisle, IL
430 Walnut Creek Lane
430 Walnut Creek Lane

430 Walnut Creek Lane · (630) 747-4900
Location

430 Walnut Creek Lane, Lisle, IL 60532
Belmont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2206 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1020 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
tennis court
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
tennis court
This 2nd floor unit has had a complete makeover! The gorgeous kitchen was updated in 2018 and features 38'' shaker cabinets with a dual color scheme (white upper, espresso lower), quartz counters, SS full basin sink, new black faucet, new herringbone pattern subway tile back splash, under cabinet accent lighting, and SS appliances including a dishwasher. New flooring throughout the entire unit (bedrooms to be completed April 2020). Entire unit was repainted in 2017 to neutral colors. Bathrooms have been updated 2019/2020. Huge Master Walk-In-Closet. Additional updates include newer Windows (2018), Furnace & A/C (2019), and Nest Thermostat (2019). Walnut Creek Amenities include outdoor pool, party room, park and tennis courts. Conveniently located adjacent to Walnut Park with easy access to 355 & 88. Close to the Belmont and Lisle Metra Stations, The Morton Arboretum and ideal for a College of DuPage student. Yes, IN DISTRICT rates for COD, huge plus! Get in now and enjoy living in this beautiful unit! In person showings will start 5/11/2020. Video walk through available. Unit available 5/11/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have any available units?
430 Walnut Creek Lane has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have?
Some of 430 Walnut Creek Lane's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 430 Walnut Creek Lane currently offering any rent specials?
430 Walnut Creek Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 430 Walnut Creek Lane pet-friendly?
No, 430 Walnut Creek Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lisle.
Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane offer parking?
No, 430 Walnut Creek Lane does not offer parking.
Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 430 Walnut Creek Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have a pool?
Yes, 430 Walnut Creek Lane has a pool.
Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have accessible units?
No, 430 Walnut Creek Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 430 Walnut Creek Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 430 Walnut Creek Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 430 Walnut Creek Lane has units with air conditioning.
