878 Swan Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking playground pool garage hot tub tennis court

Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133



Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage. Conveniently located near shopping, commute and entertainment in Stevenson High district and a family oriented community.



Home Features:

- Spacious open floor layout with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Family room, Entertainment room, Private master bedroom, 3 Full baths & 1 Half bath, Laundry room and an Office

- Hardwood floors throughout

- Marble & Granite floors in guest and master bathrooms

- Large private patio/backyard

- Glass mosaic and granite Gas/Wood burning fireplace

- Tons of storage and closet space

- 4 Person Jacuzzi

- Brand New Stainless steel appliances

- Recessed and custom lighting

- 2 car attached garage



Community Features:

- Pools

- Tennis Courts

- Play Grounds

- Club House



Schools:

- Stevenson High School

- Aptakisic Junior High School

- Meridian Middle School

- Pritchett Elementary



Pets welcome with additional security deposit. Contact for details.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24133

