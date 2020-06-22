All apartments in Lake County
878 Swan Ln
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

878 Swan Ln

878 Swan Lane · (847) 790-4736
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL 60015

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 3.5 baths, $2399 · Avail. now

$2,399

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 2600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133

Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage. Conveniently located near shopping, commute and entertainment in Stevenson High district and a family oriented community.

Home Features:
- Spacious open floor layout with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Family room, Entertainment room, Private master bedroom, 3 Full baths & 1 Half bath, Laundry room and an Office
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Marble & Granite floors in guest and master bathrooms
- Large private patio/backyard
- Glass mosaic and granite Gas/Wood burning fireplace
- Tons of storage and closet space
- 4 Person Jacuzzi
- Brand New Stainless steel appliances
- Recessed and custom lighting
- 2 car attached garage

Community Features:
- Pools
- Tennis Courts
- Play Grounds
- Club House

Schools:
- Stevenson High School
- Aptakisic Junior High School
- Meridian Middle School
- Pritchett Elementary

Pets welcome with additional security deposit. Contact for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24133
Property Id 24133

(RLNE5798574)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 878 Swan Ln have any available units?
878 Swan Ln has a unit available for $2,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 878 Swan Ln have?
Some of 878 Swan Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 878 Swan Ln currently offering any rent specials?
878 Swan Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 878 Swan Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 878 Swan Ln is pet friendly.
Does 878 Swan Ln offer parking?
Yes, 878 Swan Ln offers parking.
Does 878 Swan Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 878 Swan Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 878 Swan Ln have a pool?
Yes, 878 Swan Ln has a pool.
Does 878 Swan Ln have accessible units?
No, 878 Swan Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 878 Swan Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 878 Swan Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 878 Swan Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 878 Swan Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
