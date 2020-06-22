878 Swan Ln

Amenities
Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133
Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage. Conveniently located near shopping, commute and entertainment in Stevenson High district and a family oriented community.
Home Features:
- Spacious open floor layout with Living room, Dining room, Kitchen, Family room, Entertainment room, Private master bedroom, 3 Full baths & 1 Half bath, Laundry room and an Office
- Hardwood floors throughout
- Marble & Granite floors in guest and master bathrooms
- Large private patio/backyard
- Glass mosaic and granite Gas/Wood burning fireplace
- Tons of storage and closet space
- 4 Person Jacuzzi
- Brand New Stainless steel appliances
- Recessed and custom lighting
- 2 car attached garage
Community Features:
- Pools
- Tennis Courts
- Play Grounds
- Club House
Schools:
- Stevenson High School
- Aptakisic Junior High School
- Meridian Middle School
- Pritchett Elementary
Pets welcome with additional security deposit. Contact for details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/24133
Property Id 24133
(RLNE5798574)