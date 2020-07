Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet fireplace garbage disposal oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bocce court clubhouse dog park elevator fire pit gym game room parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room package receiving accessible on-site laundry bike storage coffee bar concierge dog grooming area internet access internet cafe new construction

Deer Park Crossing sits on more than 11 lush acres, overlooking scenic wetland and nature trails all while being conveniently located within easy walking distance from Deer Park Town Center, one of the premium lifestyle centers in suburban Chicago. Our community is centrally located between Barrington, Lake Zurich, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg, and sits close to more than 70 stores and restaurants, a 16-screen Cinemark movie theater and a Whole Foods. Deer Park Crossing offers a dynamic mix of housing designed to fit your lifestyle, from three-bedroom + den luxury rental townhomes with separate entrances and private garages, to one and two-bedroom luxury apartments in midrise buildings with elevator service and underground garage parking. Choose from a range of contemporary open floor plans featuring spacious, well-appointed kitchens, condo-quality materials and finishes, large, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. Luxury amenities include a clubhouse with an ...