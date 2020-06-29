All apartments in Lake Forest
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park

145 Morris Lane · (833) 300-0788
Rent Special
Kelmscott Park is offering the first month FREE! Call today for details.
Location

145 Morris Lane, Lake Forest, IL 60045

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit E209 · Avail. Jul 28

$3,059

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit E104 · Avail. Aug 12

$3,119

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1218 sqft

Unit C306 · Avail. Aug 2

$3,298

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1332 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit D101 · Avail. Aug 12

$4,507

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1683 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
coffee bar
e-payments
fire pit
internet cafe
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Kelmscott Park is a premier luxury apartment community just steps from shopping, dining, and the Metra train station in charming downtown Lake Forest.Social spaces and ample resident amenities include a luxury lounge with a caterer’s kitchen, fireplace, conference room, and event space. The on-site full body fitness facility offers free weights, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and a more.Modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes feature open floor plans and condo-quality finishes including 42” shaker style cabinetry, quartz counter tops and islands, and Grohe fixtures. All complemented by efficient stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, 9’ ceilings, and wood style plank flooring.Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $200 Administrative Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit: No Deposit
fee: $325
limit: 2
rent: No monhtly pet rent
restrictions: Breed restriction apply and no more then 55lbs combined weight of the maximum 2 pets allowed per apartment home
Storage Details: Extra storage available $75 per month per space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have any available units?
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park has 7 units available starting at $3,059 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have?
Some of Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park currently offering any rent specials?
Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park is offering the following rent specials: Kelmscott Park is offering the first month FREE! Call today for details.
Is Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park is pet friendly.
Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park offer parking?
Yes, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park offers parking.
Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have a pool?
No, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park does not have a pool.
Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have accessible units?
No, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park does not have accessible units.
Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park has units with air conditioning.
