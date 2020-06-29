Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym internet access cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center coffee bar e-payments fire pit internet cafe key fob access new construction online portal package receiving smoke-free community

**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Kelmscott Park is a premier luxury apartment community just steps from shopping, dining, and the Metra train station in charming downtown Lake Forest.Social spaces and ample resident amenities include a luxury lounge with a caterer’s kitchen, fireplace, conference room, and event space. The on-site full body fitness facility offers free weights, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and a more.Modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes feature open floor plans and condo-quality finishes including 42” shaker style cabinetry, quartz counter tops and islands, and Grohe fixtures. All complemented by efficient stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, 9’ ceilings, and wood style plank flooring.Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.