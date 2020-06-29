Apartment Homes At Kelmscott Park

Amenities
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Kelmscott Park is a premier luxury apartment community just steps from shopping, dining, and the Metra train station in charming downtown Lake Forest.Social spaces and ample resident amenities include a luxury lounge with a caterer’s kitchen, fireplace, conference room, and event space. The on-site full body fitness facility offers free weights, treadmills, ellipticals, stationary bikes, and a more.Modern 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes feature open floor plans and condo-quality finishes including 42” shaker style cabinetry, quartz counter tops and islands, and Grohe fixtures. All complemented by efficient stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, 9’ ceilings, and wood style plank flooring.Creatively managed by Marquette Management, Inc.