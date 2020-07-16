All apartments in Lake County
642 INVERRARY Lane
642 INVERRARY Lane

642 Inverrary Lane · No Longer Available
Location

642 Inverrary Lane, Lake County, IL 60015

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This unit is so private and secluded, it feels like you have no neighbors! Open concept kitchen and living room gives you a nice flow through the house. Comfortable tri-level layout of this home has 2 good size bedrooms on the upper level with an access to a full shared updated bathroom and an additional bedroom on the lower level with another half bath in the hallway.Hardwood floors through out makes it easy to keep it clean. Full size laundry machines, plenty of storage plus 1 car garage. This unit will be available for move in July 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 INVERRARY Lane have any available units?
642 INVERRARY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake County, IL.
What amenities does 642 INVERRARY Lane have?
Some of 642 INVERRARY Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 INVERRARY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
642 INVERRARY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 INVERRARY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 642 INVERRARY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake County.
Does 642 INVERRARY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 642 INVERRARY Lane offers parking.
Does 642 INVERRARY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 642 INVERRARY Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 INVERRARY Lane have a pool?
No, 642 INVERRARY Lane does not have a pool.
Does 642 INVERRARY Lane have accessible units?
No, 642 INVERRARY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 642 INVERRARY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 642 INVERRARY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 642 INVERRARY Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 INVERRARY Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
