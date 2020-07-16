642 INVERRARY Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This unit is so private and secluded, it feels like you have no neighbors! Open concept kitchen and living room gives you a nice flow through the house. Comfortable tri-level layout of this home has 2 good size bedrooms on the upper level with an access to a full shared updated bathroom and an additional bedroom on the lower level with another half bath in the hallway.Hardwood floors through out makes it easy to keep it clean. Full size laundry machines, plenty of storage plus 1 car garage. This unit will be available for move in July 1st.