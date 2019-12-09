13 South Waiola Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile. Second floor two bedrooms w soaring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. All baths are finished with marble, ceramic, and stone in-lay tiles. 1 & 1/2 baths. All plumbing fixtures are gorgeous. The lower level also features a nice size family room. The first floor leads to an individual sitting patio on a courtyard. Located very near West End Business District, enjoy local businesses, art fair, swimming in the summer @ LTHS 2 blocks away. Superb opportunity to enjoy a great home in a great location. Easy access to I-55, 290-94, 20 min to O'Hare or Midway airports. Awesome La Grange Location