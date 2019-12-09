All apartments in La Grange
Find more places like 13 South Waiola Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
La Grange, IL
/
13 South Waiola Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:08 AM

13 South Waiola Avenue

13 South Waiola Avenue · (910) 988-8729
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
La Grange
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Studio Apartments
See all

Location

13 South Waiola Avenue, La Grange, IL 60525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
A fantastic rental opportunity just 1/2 block to Stone Ave Metra Station. Parking, and laundry on-site. Three finished levels. Gorgeous kitchen with dishwasher, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and ceramic tile. Second floor two bedrooms w soaring vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, and ceiling fans. All baths are finished with marble, ceramic, and stone in-lay tiles. 1 & 1/2 baths. All plumbing fixtures are gorgeous. The lower level also features a nice size family room. The first floor leads to an individual sitting patio on a courtyard. Located very near West End Business District, enjoy local businesses, art fair, swimming in the summer @ LTHS 2 blocks away. Superb opportunity to enjoy a great home in a great location. Easy access to I-55, 290-94, 20 min to O'Hare or Midway airports. Awesome La Grange Location

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 South Waiola Avenue have any available units?
13 South Waiola Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13 South Waiola Avenue have?
Some of 13 South Waiola Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 South Waiola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13 South Waiola Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 South Waiola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13 South Waiola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in La Grange.
Does 13 South Waiola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13 South Waiola Avenue does offer parking.
Does 13 South Waiola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13 South Waiola Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 South Waiola Avenue have a pool?
No, 13 South Waiola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 13 South Waiola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13 South Waiola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13 South Waiola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13 South Waiola Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 13 South Waiola Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 South Waiola Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 13 South Waiola Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden
La Grange, IL 60525

Similar Pages

La Grange 1 BedroomsLa Grange 2 Bedrooms
La Grange Apartments with Move-in SpecialsLa Grange Apartments with Washer-Dryer
La Grange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILRichton Park, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, IL
Broadview, ILCalumet Park, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILPark Forest, ILMorton Grove, ILForest Park, ILHazel Crest, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, ILStreamwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity