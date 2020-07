Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup bathtub extra storage fireplace ice maker refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage hot tub internet access key fob access trash valet elevator garage bocce court business center coffee bar conference room courtyard dog park fire pit game room guest parking internet cafe lobby media room new construction online portal package receiving pool table valet service yoga

Uptown La Grange Apartments sets the bar high for luxury, location, and convenience in the prominent and posh community of downtown La Grange, just 17 miles west of downtown Chicago. This masterfully designed apartment community in one of Chicago's most prestigious suburbs offers opulent accommodations, lavish conveniences, and vibrant urban-suburban living. Uptown is conveniently located at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and La Grange Road steps from La Grange's lively downtown with an array of outstanding restaurants, shopping and entertainment options all within walking distance from your front door. Residents can walk to the La Grange Metra BSNF stop in a matter of minutes along Burlington Avenue, one of two Metra stops [La Grange Road and Stone Avenue] serving the community. Many trains run express in from La Grange to downtown Chicago offering a short 20-minute uninterrupted commute. Gordon Park, one of La Grange's largest parks at 17 acres, is immediately next to Uptown La ...