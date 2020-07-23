41 Apartments for rent in Boone County, IL

/
1 Unit Available
724 Buchanan Street
724 Buchanan Street, Belvidere, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
- (RLNE5176577)
1 Unit Available
4889 Wheeler
4889 Wheeler Road, Boone County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1720 sqft
LIKE THE FRESH AIR AND OPEN SPACE!? THIS 4 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME OUT IN THE COUNTRY IS JUST WHAT YOU NEED. Hot or cold, rain or snow, enjoy every season in the closed porch. HARD WOOD FLOORS throughout the main floor.
1 Unit Available
12304 FIRE ISLAND Drive
12304 Fire Island Drive, Loves Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3000 sqft
SPECTACULAR EXECUTIVE 2 STORY APPROX 3,000 SQ FT. NEW FORMAL LR & DR W/VIEW OF POND. LOVES PARK SCHOOLS, HUGE FR W/VAULTED CEILING,LIBRARY/ OFFICE. HUGE KITCHEN W/CNTR ISLAND, CUSTOM CABS, PANTRY & EAS. LUXURY MB W/WALK-IN, CATH CEILING & VIEW.
Results within 5 miles of Boone County
1 Unit Available
6020 Hickory Street
6020 Hickory St, Chemung, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
650 sqft
Available September 1st, 2020 is this remodeled 2 bedroom/1 bath main level Ranch unit set on nearly 1/3 of an acre with it's own private entrance.
1 Unit Available
5628 Lambeth
5628 Lambeth Lane, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1700 sqft
3bed/2bath home for rent - (RLNE5963954)
1 Unit Available
303 MARKET Street
303 Market Street, Genoa, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
2790 sqft
IMPECCABLE, LEADED ENTRY DOOR, CERAMIC ENTRY TO KITCH W/ STAINLESS STEEL APPLS, 42" CBNTS, CORIAN COUNTERS, ISL & DESK. FAM RM WIDE PLANK WOOD FLR & BRICK FP & DEN WITH FRENCH DOORS . MASTER BATH WHIRLPOOL.
1 Unit Available
6916 Tupelo Road
6916 Tupelo Drive, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1580 sqft
Single Family Home Single family home
1 Unit Available
4630 Fenton Lane
4630 Fenton Lane, Loves Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
954 sqft
Two bedrooms, 1.5 bath with 954 SF of living space, with large (approx. 800 SF) basement for storage and an attached single car garage. Engineering hard floors throughout. Full bath accessible through master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
2202 Farris Ct
2202 Farris Court, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1460 sqft
3 bedroom home on cul de sac - Trilevel home with 3 bedrooms. hardwood floors, Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and movable island. kitchen, open floor plan and large yard. Extra toilet in basement.
Results within 10 miles of Boone County
1 Unit Available
108 West Brink Street
108 W Brink St, Harvard, IL
2 Bedrooms
$990
900 sqft
Welcome home! Enjoy new carpeting and flooring, Central A/C and Heat. Large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets. Beautiful grounds in country-like setting, private balconies. A river runs through it.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
1000 9th st
1000 9th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 Second floor loft apartment - Property Id: 324887 Loft style. Off st. Parking. Security cameras. Private entrance. Large living room open to kitchen. Next to Benson Stone. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 Unit Available
134 Flintridge Dr
134 Flintridge Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
Remodeled 1 Bed apartment, secure & quite building - Property Id: 310293 One bedroom apartment in a quite, secure building Conveniently located on the east side of Rockford, by St. Anthony Hospital, Rockford University, shopping, and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
4418 Yale Dr
4418 Yale Drive, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$550
$550 One Bedroom Apartment For Rent - Property Id: 322485 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment located near Harrison and Alpine and is available NOW! Included are stove, refrigerator, and water/sewer/trash utilities, and off street parking for 1 vehicle.
1 Unit Available
Keith Creek
1111 19th Street
1111 19th Street, Rockford, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$950
1096 sqft
DECEMBER RENT FREE!!! Don’t PAY until January 1st... A great home in a nice neighborhood. This is a beautiful 2 plus bedroom and 1-1/ 2 bathroom home with all hardwood floors with a 2 car detached garage and a covered patio in a fenced in back yard.
1 Unit Available
10372 Marblewing unit 3
10372 Marblewing Road, Roscoe, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
- (RLNE5304189)
1 Unit Available
Glenview Road - Brookview - Edgebrook
2032 Valley Road
2032 Valley Road, Winnebago County, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
4000 sqft
- (RLNE4884843)
1 Unit Available
North Park East
7602 Cadet Rd
7602 Cadet Road, Machesney Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
- (RLNE4657642)
1 Unit Available
Elmwood Park
715 Anna Ave
715 Anna Avenue, Loves Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
- (RLNE3323625)
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
430 Viking Drive
430 Viking Drive, Sycamore, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
4112 sqft
Luxury Estate in Heron Creek Country Estates of Sycamore! Exquisite 4100 sqft home with beautiful private views! Located 65 miles West of Chicago in the charming town of Sycamore.
1 Unit Available
545 Sandy Court
545 Sandy Court, Harvard, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1551 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 545 Sandy Court in Harvard. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
Sawyer Park
2819 18th Street # 4
2819 18th Street, Rockford, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
We have a nice 3 bedroom one bath brick ranch with attached garage. we are asking $1000 rent and deposit. We do accept sec 8 for this house. The house will be ready for move in July 27th.
1 Unit Available
Rolling Meadows
2441 Holmes Street - 11
2441 Holmes St, Rockford, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
663 sqft
We have a nice 1 bedroom available near Alpine and Harrison on the East Side of Rockford at 2441 # 11 Holmes St. The property is under new management. We have short term, and furnished units for additional fees.
1 Unit Available
Heron Creek
2005 Frantum Road
2005 Frantum Road, Sycamore, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
This 3/4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath townhouse features a den, eating area, kitchen with breakfast bar and ceramic tile surround gas fireplace. Full basement and 2 car attached garage. Newer kitchen appliances, newer a/c unit, and washer and dryer included.
1 Unit Available
2499 County Road O South
2499 County Road O, Walworth County, WI
Studio
$650
400 sqft
Cozy efficiency apartment, country setting, all utilities included, you pay cable.
