Forest Park, IL
134 Marengo Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:00 PM

134 Marengo Street

134 Marengo Ave · (630) 470-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

134 Marengo Ave, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 134 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Rarely available charming & spacious 2 story loft condo. First floor offers Living Room and Dining Room with wood laminate floors and large windows. Kitchen includes oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Additional features: Walk-in closet, full size Washer & Dryer in unit, sky-light, and storage. Private patio & parking just outside your door. Great location! Walk to downtown Forest Park, Oak Park, and River Forest. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Green Line, Metra, & I-290.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 134 Marengo Street have any available units?
134 Marengo Street has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 134 Marengo Street have?
Some of 134 Marengo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 134 Marengo Street currently offering any rent specials?
134 Marengo Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 134 Marengo Street pet-friendly?
No, 134 Marengo Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest Park.
Does 134 Marengo Street offer parking?
Yes, 134 Marengo Street does offer parking.
Does 134 Marengo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 134 Marengo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 134 Marengo Street have a pool?
No, 134 Marengo Street does not have a pool.
Does 134 Marengo Street have accessible units?
No, 134 Marengo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 134 Marengo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 134 Marengo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 134 Marengo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 134 Marengo Street does not have units with air conditioning.
