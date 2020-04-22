134 Marengo Street

Amenities
Rarely available charming & spacious 2 story loft condo. First floor offers Living Room and Dining Room with wood laminate floors and large windows. Kitchen includes oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Additional features: Walk-in closet, full size Washer & Dryer in unit, sky-light, and storage. Private patio & parking just outside your door. Great location! Walk to downtown Forest Park, Oak Park, and River Forest. Conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, Green Line, Metra, & I-290.