662 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL with parking

It smells like sugar around Forest Park, IL, and Ferrara Pan Candy Company is to blame. This company has been doling out its sweet treats to the masses since its inception in 1908.

The village of Forest Park sits near Chicago's city limit and is a mix between urban-chic and classic all-American suburb. Folks enjoy a robust public transportation system via Chicago CTA trains and buses as well as the Metra station in town that transports them to areas less traveled. Forest Park is just how you would expect a suburb of Chicago to be. The neighborhoods here are made up of single-family homes and apartment complexes. There are unmarked pubs on street corners and cars are parked in garages behind the house, off the alleyway.

