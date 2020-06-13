Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 5:22 AM

534 Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
410 Thomas Avenue - 2
410 Thomas Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
FOREST PARK ONE (1) BED, ONE (1) BATH newly renovated apartment. Updated kitchen and bath. Granite counter tops. Modern accent lighting. Hardwood floors. Heat, trash, & water paid by Landlord. Electric & cooking gas paid by tenant.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
134 Marengo Street
134 Marengo Ave, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
750 sqft
Rarely available charming & spacious 2 story loft condo. First floor offers Living Room and Dining Room with wood laminate floors and large windows. Kitchen includes oven/range, refrigerator, and dishwasher.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
941 Marengo Avenue
941 Marengo Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Available August 1st! This charming, large 1 OR 2 bedroom unit has it all! The unit is the entire 2nd floor of this beautiful property and offers a large living room (with french doors for 2nd bedroom if needed), dining room (this could be the

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1004 Beloit Avenue
1004 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
PLEASE DIRECT ALL INQUIRIES TO US ONLINE. IN PERSON VIEWINGS ARE NOT AN OPTION. VIDEOS ARE AVAILABLE. Huge penthouse apartment in newer building.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
336 Lathrop Avenue
336 Lathrop Avenue, Forest Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
600 sqft
Gorgeous unit with Hardwood floors, beautiful view from the balcony. Located in Downtown Forest Park, waking distance from the Blue Line and all of the Madison St. restaurant, bars and shopping. Laundry in first floor. Parking and storage included.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
625 South Harlem Avenue
625 South Harlem Avenue, Forest Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 625 South Harlem Avenue in Forest Park. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 11

Last updated July 17 at 10:30pm
1 Unit Available
7443 Jackson Avenue
7443 Jackson Blvd, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1500 sqft
Lovely and spacious 2+ bedroom apartment in a four unit building. Fabulous forest park location! Bright unit with all newer windows.Features beautiful hardwood floors through out.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Park
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,786
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:17am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,852
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,187
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:38am
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4000 sqft
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:31am
1 Unit Available
434 Clinton Place - 603, Unit 603
434 Clinton Place, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
1060 sqft
River Forest 1 bedroom, 1 bath renovated condominium rental. Harwood type floors throughout, White shaker cabinets, carrara marble countertops, Designer series appliances, ample closet space and high end finishes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
133 Park Ave
133 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper flat in a two-flat building in River Forest. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, and laundry in building.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2312 sqft
Spacious, beautiful 6 Bedroom house with new kitchen, formal dining room with french doors leading to covered deck, gas fireplace, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms and large living area on third with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a cedar

1 of 25

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Park
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
47 Units Available
Uptown La Grange
31 East Ogden, La Grange, IL
Studio
$1,498
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1274 sqft
Gordon Park and the Trader Joe's shopping center are just steps from this property. The smoke-free community features a yoga studio, electric car charging and swimming pool. Apartments feature walk-in closets and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
647 N Mayfield Ave
647 N Mayfield Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1000 sqft
These recently rehabbed apartments come with free heat, over-sized rooms and natural wood floors. Enjoy separate dining room and fitted appliances. Only a short distance to the CTA route 91. Just off N Austin Blvd.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
4 Units Available
735-49 N Austin
749 N Austin Ave, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
Spacious, well-lit recently renovated units with hardwood floors and patio or balcony. High-quality refrigerator and stove included, plus on-site laundry facilities and internet access. Heat included.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Austin
1 Unit Available
5706 W Lake St
5706 W Lake St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
988 sqft
Recently renovated units featuring patio/balcony with parking available. Walk to Central station to catch the L. Across the street from Austin Park and convenient to Levin Park as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Forest Park, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Forest Park renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

