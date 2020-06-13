772 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Forest Park, IL
1 of 7
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 12
1 of 11
1 of 22
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 9
1 of 21
1 of 4
1 of 8
1 of 20
1 of 11
1 of 9
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 4
1 of 25
1 of 36
1 of 6
It smells like sugar around Forest Park, IL, and Ferrara Pan Candy Company is to blame. This company has been doling out its sweet treats to the masses since its inception in 1908.
The village of Forest Park sits near Chicago's city limit and is a mix between urban-chic and classic all-American suburb. Folks enjoy a robust public transportation system via Chicago CTA trains and buses as well as the Metra station in town that transports them to areas less traveled. Forest Park is just how you would expect a suburb of Chicago to be. The neighborhoods here are made up of single-family homes and apartment complexes. There are unmarked pubs on street corners and cars are parked in garages behind the house, off the alleyway.
Having trouble with Craigslist Forest Park? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Finding an apartment in Forest Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.