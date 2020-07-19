All apartments in Elgin
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:53 AM

908 High St

908 High Street · No Longer Available
Location

908 High Street, Elgin, IL 60123
Grant Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
media room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Remodeled 2 Bdr House - Wing Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 118386

Remodeled unfurnished house for rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath., front room, remodeled kitchen, dining room, family room, partial basement with laundry with access to 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood in Elgin near Wing Park, Judson University, and Elgin Community College. Ten minutes from I90 and Rt20, minutes away from shopping district and movie theater.
$1450 per month. 1 yr lease plus security deposit.
No smokers. No pets.
Tenant pays utilities.
Application with background and credit check required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/118386
Property Id 118386

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5915206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 High St have any available units?
908 High St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, IL.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 High St have?
Some of 908 High St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 High St currently offering any rent specials?
908 High St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 High St pet-friendly?
No, 908 High St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 908 High St offer parking?
Yes, 908 High St offers parking.
Does 908 High St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 High St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 High St have a pool?
No, 908 High St does not have a pool.
Does 908 High St have accessible units?
No, 908 High St does not have accessible units.
Does 908 High St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 High St has units with dishwashers.
