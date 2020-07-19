908 High St

Amenities
Remodeled 2 Bdr House - Wing Park Neighborhood - Property Id: 118386
Remodeled unfurnished house for rent. 2 Bedroom, 1 bath., front room, remodeled kitchen, dining room, family room, partial basement with laundry with access to 1 car garage. Quiet neighborhood in Elgin near Wing Park, Judson University, and Elgin Community College. Ten minutes from I90 and Rt20, minutes away from shopping district and movie theater.
$1450 per month. 1 yr lease plus security deposit.
No smokers. No pets.
Tenant pays utilities.
Application with background and credit check required.
