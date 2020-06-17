All apartments in Elgin
Elgin, IL
889 Jefferson Avenue
889 Jefferson Avenue

889 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

889 Jefferson Avenue, Elgin, IL 60120

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This One Is A Deal! Well Maintained Brick And Ceder Building Offers A 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit With 1 Car Garage And Includes Heat And Water! Large Living Room With Fantastic Picture Window, Beautiful Tile Floors, Neutral Paint, And Very Bright. 2 Spacious Bedrooms, With Great Closet Space. Big Eat In Kitchen With Tons Of Cabinet And Counter Space, Glass Doors That Lead To Balcony Area, And Appliances Included. 1 Car Garage Included, In Building Laundry, Extra Parking And So Much More! This One Will Not Last, Act Now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 889 Jefferson Avenue have any available units?
889 Jefferson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Elgin, IL.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 889 Jefferson Avenue have?
Some of 889 Jefferson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 889 Jefferson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
889 Jefferson Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 889 Jefferson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 889 Jefferson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Elgin.
Does 889 Jefferson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 889 Jefferson Avenue does offer parking.
Does 889 Jefferson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 889 Jefferson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 889 Jefferson Avenue have a pool?
No, 889 Jefferson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 889 Jefferson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 889 Jefferson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 889 Jefferson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 889 Jefferson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
