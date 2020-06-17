889 Jefferson Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This One Is A Deal! Well Maintained Brick And Ceder Building Offers A 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit With 1 Car Garage And Includes Heat And Water! Large Living Room With Fantastic Picture Window, Beautiful Tile Floors, Neutral Paint, And Very Bright. 2 Spacious Bedrooms, With Great Closet Space. Big Eat In Kitchen With Tons Of Cabinet And Counter Space, Glass Doors That Lead To Balcony Area, And Appliances Included. 1 Car Garage Included, In Building Laundry, Extra Parking And So Much More! This One Will Not Last, Act Now.