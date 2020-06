Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful 2 bed/2 bath unit on 3rd floor with 2 balconies. Just a few minutes walk from downtown shops and restaurants and the Metra station. Hardwood flooring through open kitchen into living and dining room. Laundry in unit and 2 heated parking spots in garage. Building has cable and internet available. Tenant only pays electric. No pets.