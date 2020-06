Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access media room

Lovely, 2 bedroom apartments in the quiet County Knolls area. Close to shopping, restaurants, theaters and more! Only 2 blocks west of St Joseph Hospital. Closets in every room. Super clean. Eat in kitchen with private balcony/patio. Extra storage and laundry in building. Heat/gas and single car garage space included.



The unit we currently have available was recently refurbished, with new flooring, counter tops, and fresh paint!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3600537)