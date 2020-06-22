All apartments in Elgin
Find more places like 176 Goldenrod Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Elgin, IL
/
176 Goldenrod Drive
Last updated June 10 2020 at 3:39 AM

176 Goldenrod Drive

176 Goldenrod Dr · (847) 204-8370
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Elgin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL 60124

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1758 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room. Ideal setup for entertaining! Master suite includes huge walk-in closet, deluxe master bathroom with double bowl vanity. Laundry room conveniently located on the second level. Large finished lower is ideal for a den or work from home office space. 2 car garage completes this desirable residence. Pets are welcome - $500.00 Pet Deposit. No smoking in unit. Owner is requesting Credit Score of 650 of higher. Rental Insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
0
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 176 Goldenrod Drive have any available units?
176 Goldenrod Drive has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Elgin, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Elgin Rent Report.
What amenities does 176 Goldenrod Drive have?
Some of 176 Goldenrod Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 176 Goldenrod Drive currently offering any rent specials?
176 Goldenrod Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 176 Goldenrod Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 176 Goldenrod Drive is pet friendly.
Does 176 Goldenrod Drive offer parking?
Yes, 176 Goldenrod Drive does offer parking.
Does 176 Goldenrod Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 176 Goldenrod Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 176 Goldenrod Drive have a pool?
No, 176 Goldenrod Drive does not have a pool.
Does 176 Goldenrod Drive have accessible units?
No, 176 Goldenrod Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 176 Goldenrod Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 176 Goldenrod Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 176 Goldenrod Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place
Elgin, IL 60123
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter
Elgin, IL 60124

Similar Pages

Elgin 1 BedroomsElgin 2 Bedrooms
Elgin Apartments with BalconyElgin Apartments with Pool
Elgin Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL
Vernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILGurnee, ILOswego, ILAlgonquin, ILHoffman Estates, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Judson UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity