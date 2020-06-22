176 Goldenrod Drive

Amenities

Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room. Ideal setup for entertaining! Master suite includes huge walk-in closet, deluxe master bathroom with double bowl vanity. Laundry room conveniently located on the second level. Large finished lower is ideal for a den or work from home office space. 2 car garage completes this desirable residence. Pets are welcome - $500.00 Pet Deposit. No smoking in unit. Owner is requesting Credit Score of 650 of higher. Rental Insurance required.