Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Gorgeous Townhome with many upgrades. The first floor has 2 car garage, family room/office, large foyer with ample sized closet, the 2nd floor has 10' ceiling, a huge living room, dining room and awesome kitchen with eating bar and stainless steel appliances. The 3rd floor has 2 bedrooms each with a private bath and 9' ceilings. Master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large bath with 2 sinks and separate tub/shower.