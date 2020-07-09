6020 Oakwood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking volleyball court

Wow! Fabulous, Modern, newly Rehabbed 1 bedroom condo. Bright, sun filled rooms wtih living room and bedroom floor to ceiling patio doors leading to massive balcony. Gorgeous tree and wooded views. You will love the wood flooring, newly painted decor and wonderfully abundant kitchen cabinets and counterspace. New backsplash to match and new stainless steel appliances are coming. The newly updated bathroom is amazing! There is even an in unit laundry washer & dryer and lovely fireplace. The condo is only steps away from the elevator. Enjoy the lifestyle of Four Lakes with skiing, swimming, volleyball, walking, jogging, boating restaurant/pub, all in a beautiful natural environment. Minutes to I-355 and I-88, trains and bus service. Parking space A30 is very close to the building for convenience. This one will not last!!!