DuPage County, IL
6020 Oakwood Drive
Last updated June 20 2020 at 9:08 AM

6020 Oakwood Drive

6020 Oakwood Drive · (800) 276-2600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

6020 Oakwood Drive, DuPage County, IL 60532

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 4G · Avail. now

$1,275

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
volleyball court
Wow! Fabulous, Modern, newly Rehabbed 1 bedroom condo. Bright, sun filled rooms wtih living room and bedroom floor to ceiling patio doors leading to massive balcony. Gorgeous tree and wooded views. You will love the wood flooring, newly painted decor and wonderfully abundant kitchen cabinets and counterspace. New backsplash to match and new stainless steel appliances are coming. The newly updated bathroom is amazing! There is even an in unit laundry washer & dryer and lovely fireplace. The condo is only steps away from the elevator. Enjoy the lifestyle of Four Lakes with skiing, swimming, volleyball, walking, jogging, boating restaurant/pub, all in a beautiful natural environment. Minutes to I-355 and I-88, trains and bus service. Parking space A30 is very close to the building for convenience. This one will not last!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6020 Oakwood Drive have any available units?
6020 Oakwood Drive has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6020 Oakwood Drive have?
Some of 6020 Oakwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6020 Oakwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6020 Oakwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6020 Oakwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6020 Oakwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in DuPage County.
Does 6020 Oakwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6020 Oakwood Drive offers parking.
Does 6020 Oakwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6020 Oakwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6020 Oakwood Drive have a pool?
No, 6020 Oakwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6020 Oakwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6020 Oakwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6020 Oakwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6020 Oakwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 6020 Oakwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6020 Oakwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
