Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:24 PM

25 2nd Street

25 2nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

25 2nd Street, Downers Grove, IL 60515

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Not often does a home this charming with a front porch and swing in north Downers Grove become available. Completely renovated Sears Home in prime walk to train location! ~ 2019 - New kitchen and new furnace. 2018 ~ 2 new baths ~ New hardwood floors. 1st Floor master bedroom with gorgeous bathroom and amazing soaking tub ~ Finished basement with 4th bedroom and rec room/family room ~ Large 60x217 lot set on the top of the hill ~ Big, private backyard with deck for great outdoor living plus a 20x14 vegetable garden & play set ~ Roomy 2 car garage with attached covered patio and attic with tons of STORAGE SPACE ~ 1300 SF plus 700 SF finished basement = 2000 SF of living space ~ All freshly painted and ready for you to move in! Coveted Whittier Elementary and North High School. NO PETS. Available for rent June 1st ~ Welcome Home! ~ Owner is an IL Licensed Real Estate Broker. ~

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 2nd Street have any available units?
25 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Downers Grove, IL.
What amenities does 25 2nd Street have?
Some of 25 2nd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 2nd Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 2nd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Downers Grove.
Does 25 2nd Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 2nd Street does offer parking.
Does 25 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 25 2nd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 25 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 25 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 2nd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
