25 2nd Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Not often does a home this charming with a front porch and swing in north Downers Grove become available. Completely renovated Sears Home in prime walk to train location! ~ 2019 - New kitchen and new furnace. 2018 ~ 2 new baths ~ New hardwood floors. 1st Floor master bedroom with gorgeous bathroom and amazing soaking tub ~ Finished basement with 4th bedroom and rec room/family room ~ Large 60x217 lot set on the top of the hill ~ Big, private backyard with deck for great outdoor living plus a 20x14 vegetable garden & play set ~ Roomy 2 car garage with attached covered patio and attic with tons of STORAGE SPACE ~ 1300 SF plus 700 SF finished basement = 2000 SF of living space ~ All freshly painted and ready for you to move in! Coveted Whittier Elementary and North High School. NO PETS. Available for rent June 1st ~ Welcome Home! ~ Owner is an IL Licensed Real Estate Broker. ~