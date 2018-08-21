800 Graceland Avenue

Amenities

Available July 1st!! This modern gut-rehabbed unit includes the following: Free heat, Free gas, Roughly 1000 sq ft, No security deposit, Large 2 bed 1 bath, In unit laundry, Beautiful new hardwood, Stainless steel appliances, Built-in dishwasher and Microwave, Pay rent on-line -Walking distances from the Metra stop and downtown Des Plaines Tenant pays a $75 application fee on-line and once you get approved, we send you the lease the next day and you must provide proof of renters insurance. $295 move-in fee