Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:15 AM

800 Graceland Avenue

800 Graceland Avenue · (847) 707-8046
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

800 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available July 1st!! This modern gut-rehabbed unit includes the following: Free heat, Free gas, Roughly 1000 sq ft, No security deposit, Large 2 bed 1 bath, In unit laundry, Beautiful new hardwood, Stainless steel appliances, Built-in dishwasher and Microwave, Pay rent on-line -Walking distances from the Metra stop and downtown Des Plaines Tenant pays a $75 application fee on-line and once you get approved, we send you the lease the next day and you must provide proof of renters insurance. $295 move-in fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 16 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Graceland Avenue have any available units?
800 Graceland Avenue has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Graceland Avenue have?
Some of 800 Graceland Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Graceland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
800 Graceland Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Graceland Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 800 Graceland Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Des Plaines.
Does 800 Graceland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 800 Graceland Avenue does offer parking.
Does 800 Graceland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Graceland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Graceland Avenue have a pool?
No, 800 Graceland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 800 Graceland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 800 Graceland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Graceland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Graceland Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 Graceland Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
