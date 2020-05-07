All apartments in Des Plaines
Location

573 Dorothy Drive, Des Plaines, IL 60016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area. Rental price includes water (laundry is not included, but laundry facility steps away from unit). Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Amazing location! Small pets have a huge back yard to run around. Plenty of parking space in the driveway. Credit and background check a must!! Don't miss this opportunity. Call today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 573 Dorothy Drive have any available units?
573 Dorothy Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Des Plaines, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Des Plaines Rent Report.
What amenities does 573 Dorothy Drive have?
Some of 573 Dorothy Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 573 Dorothy Drive currently offering any rent specials?
573 Dorothy Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 573 Dorothy Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 573 Dorothy Drive is pet friendly.
Does 573 Dorothy Drive offer parking?
Yes, 573 Dorothy Drive does offer parking.
Does 573 Dorothy Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 573 Dorothy Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 573 Dorothy Drive have a pool?
No, 573 Dorothy Drive does not have a pool.
Does 573 Dorothy Drive have accessible units?
No, 573 Dorothy Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 573 Dorothy Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 573 Dorothy Drive has units with dishwashers.
