573 Dorothy Drive

Looking to rent an amazing huge clean unit with tons of space? Here is your opportunity! Unit features 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathroom, living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast table area. Rental price includes water (laundry is not included, but laundry facility steps away from unit). Conveniently located near shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Amazing location! Small pets have a huge back yard to run around. Plenty of parking space in the driveway. Credit and background check a must!! Don't miss this opportunity. Call today!