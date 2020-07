Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking garage

WALK THIS APARTMENT USING OUR 3D TOUR. This is a must-see roomy end-unit 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment in a newer building right in the heart of downtown Des Plaines. Unit features beautiful cherry floors, plenty of sunlight and a spacious balcony. The updated kitchen welcomes you with convenient island and breakfast space, and a luxurious brand new backsplash recently installed. Gorgeous master bedroom has large custom closets and its own study nook. Convenient in-unit laundry room with its own mud room and closet. Smart thermostat. Dedicated outdoor parking space and storage unit included. Municipal Parking Garage also available for overnight weekend parking. Just steps from the Metra station and all the downtown amenities & restaurants. Proximity to I-294 & O'Hare. Ready to move-in! ACT FAST!