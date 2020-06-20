All apartments in Deerfield
Last updated May 13 2020 at 6:02 AM

16 Mulberry East Road

16 Mulberry East Road · (847) 612-2033
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16 Mulberry East Road, Deerfield, IL 60015
Briarwood Vista

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3622 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house. Large new windows throughout, Culinary kitchen, new baths, roof and gorgeous landscaping! This is a no-worry, turn key home which exudes quality and charm. First floor features spacious great room with fireplace, renovated kitchen which opens to dining room and family room plus renovated powder room and first floor in-suite bedroom. 2nd floor includes master suite with renovated bath with fabulous shower, two additional bedrooms with beautiful Jack and Jill bath Fully fenced yard with handsome patio, and lush lawn. Attached garage. Walk to everything location adds to the appeal! Ready to go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Mulberry East Road have any available units?
16 Mulberry East Road has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Mulberry East Road have?
Some of 16 Mulberry East Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Mulberry East Road currently offering any rent specials?
16 Mulberry East Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Mulberry East Road pet-friendly?
No, 16 Mulberry East Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Deerfield.
Does 16 Mulberry East Road offer parking?
Yes, 16 Mulberry East Road does offer parking.
Does 16 Mulberry East Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Mulberry East Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Mulberry East Road have a pool?
No, 16 Mulberry East Road does not have a pool.
Does 16 Mulberry East Road have accessible units?
No, 16 Mulberry East Road does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Mulberry East Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Mulberry East Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Mulberry East Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Mulberry East Road does not have units with air conditioning.
