16 Mulberry East Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Tailored custom detailing sets the tone for this better than new sophisticated home! Chic transitional finishes infuse the totally restyled floor plan. Glamorous lighting, custom fireplace & soaring ceiling heights define the house. Large new windows throughout, Culinary kitchen, new baths, roof and gorgeous landscaping! This is a no-worry, turn key home which exudes quality and charm. First floor features spacious great room with fireplace, renovated kitchen which opens to dining room and family room plus renovated powder room and first floor in-suite bedroom. 2nd floor includes master suite with renovated bath with fabulous shower, two additional bedrooms with beautiful Jack and Jill bath Fully fenced yard with handsome patio, and lush lawn. Attached garage. Walk to everything location adds to the appeal! Ready to go!