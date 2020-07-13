Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage yoga cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bike storage coffee bar fire pit green community hot tub internet access lobby new construction online portal

AMLI Deerfield is conveniently located just minutes from the Lake-Cook and Deerfield Metra stations, Northbrook Court and Downtown Deerfield. Our brand new Deerfield apartments are surrounded by outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment. Our community is also walking distance to many corporate offices and provides easy access to recreation and bicycle trails. Getting anywhere is easy because we are moments from I-294 offering easy access to downtown Chicago, O'Hare International Airport and Milwaukee. Residents will enjoy outstanding amenities including a scenic courtyard with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and barbecue grills; state-of-the-art fitness center with a separate yoga and Pilates studio; expansive resident lounge; business center; golf simulator room; and ample bicycle and private storage. residents of our new Deerfield apartments will breathe easy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out. We offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans that are highlighted by fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; elegant granite countertops; wood style flooring; full-size washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; crown molding and more. Choosing AMLI Deerfield is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because AMLI Deerfield is LEED Silver certified.