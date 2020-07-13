All apartments in Deerfield
Find more places like AMLI Deerfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Deerfield, IL
/
AMLI Deerfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:11 PM

AMLI Deerfield

1525 Lake Cook Rd · (847) 278-9146
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Deerfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL 60015

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 153 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,683

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 221 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,646

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 107 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,661

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Unit 321 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,676

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

See 18+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 455 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,134

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 440 · Avail. now

$2,246

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Unit 225 · Avail. now

$2,326

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from AMLI Deerfield.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bike storage
coffee bar
fire pit
green community
hot tub
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
AMLI Deerfield is conveniently located just minutes from the Lake-Cook and Deerfield Metra stations, Northbrook Court and Downtown Deerfield. Our brand new Deerfield apartments are surrounded by outstanding shopping, dining and entertainment. Our community is also walking distance to many corporate offices and provides easy access to recreation and bicycle trails. Getting anywhere is easy because we are moments from I-294 offering easy access to downtown Chicago, O'Hare International Airport and Milwaukee. Residents will enjoy outstanding amenities including a scenic courtyard with resort-style pool, outdoor fireplace and barbecue grills; state-of-the-art fitness center with a separate yoga and Pilates studio; expansive resident lounge; business center; golf simulator room; and ample bicycle and private storage. residents of our new Deerfield apartments will breathe easy because we are a smoke-free community inside and out. We offer studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans that are highlighted by fully-equipped kitchens with stainless steel appliances; elegant granite countertops; wood style flooring; full-size washers and dryers; nine-foot ceilings; crown molding and more. Choosing AMLI Deerfield is a choice to minimize environmental impact, maximize energy efficiency, and embrace a healthier living environment because AMLI Deerfield is LEED Silver certified.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $300 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Two-pet max (dogs or cats) with a combined weight limit of 50 lbs. Some breed restrictions apply. One-time non-refundable pet fee of $400 per pet. Please contact office for details.
Parking Details: Garage parking: $125/month.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50-$125/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does AMLI Deerfield have any available units?
AMLI Deerfield has 28 units available starting at $1,646 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does AMLI Deerfield have?
Some of AMLI Deerfield's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is AMLI Deerfield currently offering any rent specials?
AMLI Deerfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is AMLI Deerfield pet-friendly?
Yes, AMLI Deerfield is pet friendly.
Does AMLI Deerfield offer parking?
Yes, AMLI Deerfield offers parking.
Does AMLI Deerfield have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, AMLI Deerfield offers units with in unit laundry.
Does AMLI Deerfield have a pool?
Yes, AMLI Deerfield has a pool.
Does AMLI Deerfield have accessible units?
No, AMLI Deerfield does not have accessible units.
Does AMLI Deerfield have units with dishwashers?
No, AMLI Deerfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does AMLI Deerfield have units with air conditioning?
Yes, AMLI Deerfield has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for AMLI Deerfield?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N
Deerfield, IL 60015

Similar Pages

Deerfield 1 BedroomsDeerfield 2 Bedrooms
Deerfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsDeerfield Cheap Places
Deerfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILGlendale Heights, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILPleasant Prairie, WILake Forest, ILBensenville, IL
La Grange, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity