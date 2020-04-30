421 Town Place Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with

Award winning Stevenson High School district.

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $2,400/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



Yard Work, Snow Removal, Trash Removal will be covered as a part of rental.