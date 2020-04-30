All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Last updated June 11 2020 at 7:19 AM

421 Town Place Circle

421 Town Place Cir · (224) 424-3149
Location

421 Town Place Cir, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Town Place Townhomes

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit Town House in Buffalo Grove · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 3 bathroom townhouse in Buffalo Grove with
Award winning Stevenson High School district.
Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Date Available: Jun 15th 2020. $2,400/month rent. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Yard Work, Snow Removal, Trash Removal will be covered as a part of rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Town Place Circle have any available units?
421 Town Place Circle has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 Town Place Circle have?
Some of 421 Town Place Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 Town Place Circle currently offering any rent specials?
421 Town Place Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Town Place Circle pet-friendly?
No, 421 Town Place Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo Grove.
Does 421 Town Place Circle offer parking?
Yes, 421 Town Place Circle does offer parking.
Does 421 Town Place Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 421 Town Place Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Town Place Circle have a pool?
No, 421 Town Place Circle does not have a pool.
Does 421 Town Place Circle have accessible units?
No, 421 Town Place Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Town Place Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 Town Place Circle has units with dishwashers.
