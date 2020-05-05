All apartments in Buffalo Grove
Find more places like 271 East Fabish Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buffalo Grove, IL
/
271 East Fabish Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 4:25 AM

271 East Fabish Drive

271 East Fabish Drive · (847) 217-3019
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Buffalo Grove
See all
Apartments with Move-in Specials
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

271 East Fabish Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
Old Farm Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer furnace & central air (2013)! All new windows (2016)! Second-floor laundry conveniently located between two master suites each with their own full ensuite bath! Separate dining room is perfectly situated, open to kitchen & living room and also features sliding doors to the private patio & awesome outdoor space-making it perfect for everyday living & entertaining! Master BR#1 boasts vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets, private bath w/linen closet. Master BR#2 boasts his/hers closets, linen closet, & another private ensuite bath. Large attic & garage for extra storage space. Steps from pool, clubhouse and bike path! Great location - walk to train, school, parks and more! Award-winning Adlai Stevenson High School district!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 271 East Fabish Drive have any available units?
271 East Fabish Drive has a unit available for $2,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo Grove, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Grove Rent Report.
What amenities does 271 East Fabish Drive have?
Some of 271 East Fabish Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 271 East Fabish Drive currently offering any rent specials?
271 East Fabish Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 271 East Fabish Drive pet-friendly?
No, 271 East Fabish Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo Grove.
Does 271 East Fabish Drive offer parking?
Yes, 271 East Fabish Drive does offer parking.
Does 271 East Fabish Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 271 East Fabish Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 271 East Fabish Drive have a pool?
Yes, 271 East Fabish Drive has a pool.
Does 271 East Fabish Drive have accessible units?
No, 271 East Fabish Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 271 East Fabish Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 271 East Fabish Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 271 East Fabish Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr
Buffalo Grove, IL 60089

Similar Pages

Buffalo Grove 1 BedroomsBuffalo Grove 2 Bedrooms
Buffalo Grove Apartments with GymBuffalo Grove Apartments with Move-in Specials
Buffalo Grove Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILVernon Hills, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, IL
Bloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, ILAlgonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity