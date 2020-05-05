271 East Fabish Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Stunning, spacious and bright! Boasting two large suite bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths and a fabulous location backing to expansive green space! Beautiful wood laminate floors, large eat-in kitchen w/newer light fixtures & stainless steel appliances! Newer furnace & central air (2013)! All new windows (2016)! Second-floor laundry conveniently located between two master suites each with their own full ensuite bath! Separate dining room is perfectly situated, open to kitchen & living room and also features sliding doors to the private patio & awesome outdoor space-making it perfect for everyday living & entertaining! Master BR#1 boasts vaulted ceilings, his/hers closets, private bath w/linen closet. Master BR#2 boasts his/hers closets, linen closet, & another private ensuite bath. Large attic & garage for extra storage space. Steps from pool, clubhouse and bike path! Great location - walk to train, school, parks and more! Award-winning Adlai Stevenson High School district!!