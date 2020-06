Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed

This Charming Condo is a Must See! With one spacious bedroom, tons of closet space in the bedroom and access to the balcony! Office space along with living room and fantastic kitchen space. Living room also offers access to the balcony as well! Minutes from great food and shopping!



Available June 1st!



Lease Terms:

1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant Pays All Utilities. CATS ONLY, Additional Non-Refundable Pet Deposit Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenant is responsible for a $50 Move-In Administrative Fee. Accepts Section 8.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5744374)