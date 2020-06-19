All apartments in Bloomingdale
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

313 Creekside Dr C

313 Creekside Dr
Location

313 Creekside Dr, Bloomingdale, IL 60108

Amenities

Unit C Available 07/01/20 Bloomingdale Townhouse 2.5 bath, 1 car garage - Property Id: 272624

Large two floor 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath, living room, family room, living room, formal dining room, laundry room and eat in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space.
Upper level has large master bedroom will accommodate king bedroom set and has own master bathroom.
Two medium size bedrooms, full bathroom, laundry room and own hot water/furnace room.
Lower level has front living room and rear family room with 1/2 bath, large kitchen with eat in area, large food pantry,
Property Id 272624
Property Id 272624

(RLNE5832423)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

