Last updated June 16 2020 at 1:42 AM

210 East Morse Avenue

210 East Morse Avenue
Location

210 East Morse Avenue, Bartlett, IL 60103

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,699

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
key fob access
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!

Looking for a place to call home? Well you’ve found it! This phenomenal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Bartlett has everything you’ve been searching for. Upon entering the home, the Living room boasts dark hardwood floors, large windows, and an overall bright, open design. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef preparing meals in the stunning kitchen, which features tile flooring, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The large backyard features a patio, making it the perfect spot for a summer cookout!

This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 210 East Morse Avenue have any available units?
210 East Morse Avenue has a unit available for $1,699 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 210 East Morse Avenue have?
Some of 210 East Morse Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 210 East Morse Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
210 East Morse Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 210 East Morse Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 210 East Morse Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 210 East Morse Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 210 East Morse Avenue does offer parking.
Does 210 East Morse Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 210 East Morse Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 210 East Morse Avenue have a pool?
No, 210 East Morse Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 210 East Morse Avenue have accessible units?
No, 210 East Morse Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 210 East Morse Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 210 East Morse Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 210 East Morse Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 210 East Morse Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
