210 East Morse Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage key fob access

Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free!



Looking for a place to call home? Well you’ve found it! This phenomenal 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom in Bartlett has everything you’ve been searching for. Upon entering the home, the Living room boasts dark hardwood floors, large windows, and an overall bright, open design. You’ll feel like a gourmet chef preparing meals in the stunning kitchen, which features tile flooring, stainless-steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space. The large backyard features a patio, making it the perfect spot for a summer cookout!



This Smart Home comes with remote access to the Keyless Locks and Smart Thermostat. Other features include: Washer/Dryer, Unfinished Basement, One Car Garage. Professionally managed by National Home Rentals with 24/7 emergency maintenance. Unit is Pet-Friendly.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.