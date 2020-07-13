/
89 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Bartlett, IL
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
255 Polk Court
255 Polk Court, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1660 sqft
Adorable raised ranch home on quiet street close to Elementary School and Parks. 3 bedrooms and office in basement 2 baths, walk out basement with fully fenced yard.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1540 Trenton Lane
1540 Trenton Lane, Bartlett, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2494 sqft
Beautiful home in desirable Fairfax Subdivision! Features 4 Bedrooms, 3 1/2 Baths, First Floor Den, Finished Basement, 3 car Garage, Fenced Yard! Large Master Bedroom with Luxury Bath! Island in Kitchen with SS Appliances! First Floor Laundry! More
Results within 1 mile of Bartlett
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
9 Units Available
Westline
1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,038
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Various sized apartments with granite surfaces and hardwood floors. The pet-friendly community has a gym, pool and BBQ area. Next to a train station for easy access to Chicago and beyond.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1657 Saint Ann Drive
1657 Saint Ann Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1685 sqft
Spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths! Home features eat in kitchen with sliding door to patio. Master bedroom with closet. Full basement and 2 cars attached garage. Close to school, supermarket and mall.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
5992 Danby Court
5992 Danby Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1246 sqft
*Move in by 7/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2140 Aberdeen Court
2140 Aberdeen Court, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1800 sqft
Close to train station, good rankin school, unlimited parking, very quiet area, semi furnished with tv sofa etc .short time lease only ,available from June 16,2020 More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Results within 5 miles of Bartlett
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
45 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,322
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
46 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Last updated July 13 at 06:26am
16 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1312 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
890 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
Legend Park Apartments
305 Cambia Dr, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,001
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
834 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,516
1050 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Last updated July 13 at 06:19am
8 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,045
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1365 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required. Reach out to us today as helping you find the perfect home remains our priority!The Township St.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Wing Park Apartments
6 Tivoli Place, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
938 sqft
Perfect Blend of Luxury & Location! Reserve your new home today!
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
61 Melrose Court
61 Melrose Ct, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1560 sqft
Spacious 3-bedroom with unfinished basement located right next to the Fox River. This home has brand new carpet throughout and is being professionally painted. Unit has a private driveway and large double car garage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
235 Acorn Dr
235 Acorn Drive, Streamwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1380 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Townhome for Rent near downtown Schaumburg area - Property Id: 301033 Beautiful property located steps from stores and restaurants. 2 story beautiful townhome very bright, lots of light ,move in conditions.
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Elgin
100 E Chicago St - 206
100 East Chicago Street, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
502 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom with Fabulous Layout In Historical Retail Space on 2nd Floor and Features Original Picture Windows Newly Rehabbed Brand New Floors Brand New Kitchen with Wood Cabinets and Imitation Granite Counters L Shaped Kitchen with Breakfast
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1379 Cimarron Ct
1379 Cimarron Court, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1344 sqft
1379 Cimarron Ct Available 08/11/20 HURRY THIS IS A MUST SEE! LOCATED IN BEAUTIFUL ELGIN, 3 BED/1. 5 BATH TOWN HOUSE WITH GARAGE, AVAILABLE AUGUST 11,2020 - WONDERFUL 3 BED/1.5 BATH FOR RENT IN A BEAUTIFUL SUBDIVISION. HOME HAS 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
716 Prescott Drive 108
716 Prescott Drive, Roselle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
800 sqft
1 bedroom condo, beautiful area - Property Id: 244928 1 bedroom unit, all utilities included except electric. First floor unit with patio. In building laundry. Great community of tenants. Designated off-street parking and plenty of guest parking.
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
297 Chaparral Cir
297 Chaparral Circle, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
Make your appointment today to view this spacious, ranch style duplex highlighted by hardwood floors and vaulted ceilings! Enjoy the cool evenings cuddled-up in the family room next to the warm fireplace.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
1305 Kingsbury Drive
1305 Kingsbury Drive, Hanover Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1100 sqft
Available first week of August. 3 bed 1.5 bath town home in Schuamburg School district. Very close to shopping and 390 tollway. Washer and dryer in unit, 1 car garage. Large family room and eat in kitchen. Central A/C.
Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Moon Lake Village
1880 BONNIE Lane
1880 Bonnie Lane, Hoffman Estates, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
650 sqft
FRESH NEUTRAL PLUSH CARPET & RECENT NEUTRAL PAINT. LARGE CLOSETS. RENT INCLUDES ALL UTILITIES EXCEPT ELECTRIC. BRAND NEW FRIDGE AND GAS RANGE. NO BALCONY, BUT VERY NICE POOL/CLUBHOUSE. PLENTY OF PARKING.
