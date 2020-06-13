Apartment List
/
ID
/
rathdrum
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

41 Apartments for rent in Rathdrum, ID with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
8655 W Park Lp
8655 West Park Loop, Rathdrum, ID
2 Bedrooms
$895
924 sqft
8655 W Park Lp Available 07/06/20 Spacious 2 bed 1.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14853 N. Nixon Loop
14853 North Nixon Loop, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1500 sqft
14853 N. Nixon Loop Available 07/01/20 Duplex 3 bed 2.5 bath with 2 car garage - This dupex is located in the growing community of Rathdrum close to restaurants, schools and easy access to Hwy 41.Year old construction.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6644 W Majestic Ave
6644 West Majestic Avenue, Rathdrum, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1407 sqft
6644 W Majestic Ave Available 07/06/20 Cute 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home w/2 Car Garage - Beautiful curb appeal with a covered front porch and a tidy front yard.
Results within 5 miles of Rathdrum
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:13am
41 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:29am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
3 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
1891 sqft
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 06:47am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9560 N Justice Way
9560 Justice Way, Hayden, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1942 sqft
Beautiful Hayden Rancher - Feel right at home as you walk through the front door into this bright and cheerful custom designed Craftsman rancher that is located in a desirable Hayden neighborhood.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
615 W. Hayden Ave A-3
615 West Hayden Avenue, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$995
960 sqft
2 bed 1 bath Hayden Avenue Apartment - The Hayden Avenue Apartment Complex has Apartment A-3 available June 8, 2020.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop
3239 North Alfalfa Loop, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1330 sqft
3239 N. Alfalfa Loop Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Desirable Post Falls Neighborhood - Charming rancher in the desirable Fieldstone neighborhood. Close to schools and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5683 W Racquet Rd
5683 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1215 sqft
5683 W Racquet Rd - 5683 W Racquet Rd Available 09/01/20 WATERFRONT CONDO (APP VH#14) - The Twin Lakes Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
17295 W Woodlake Dr
17295 West Woodlake Drive, Hauser, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
4416 sqft
17295 W Woodlake Dr Available 07/06/20 Hauser Lake Views from this Beautiful Luxury Home! - When you have all the comforts of home, Hauser Lake views, and spectacular sunsets, why would you want to head out to make the commute every

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
4547 W.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5637 Racquet Court
5637 West Racquet Road, Kootenai County, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
5637 Racquet Court - 5637 Available 09/01/20 RACQUET COURT - The whimsical 'Bird Houses' are situated in fun-filled Twin Lakes Village. The Village is adjacent to 18 holes at Twin Lakes Golf Club with a pro shop, resort dining, and tennis courts.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.
Results within 10 miles of Rathdrum
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:26am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
2 Units Available
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,095
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just off West Hanley Avenue and close to schools, walking trails, shopping, and dining. Apartment homes feature in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and modern finishes. Enjoy the community pool and gym.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
10622 May Lane
10622 May Lane, Hayden, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1225 sqft
Avery Estates is the newest luxury townhome community in Hayden, close to Coeur d Alene (CdA) and Post Falls.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Rathdrum, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Rathdrum renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Airway Heights, WATown and Country, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College