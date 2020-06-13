11 Apartments for rent in Pullman, WA with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:14am
11 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills West
635 Northwest Golden Hills Drive, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1009 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1228 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Whispering Hills West in Pullman. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:33am
8 Units Available
Residence at Whispering Hills
635 SW Golden Hills Dr, Pullman, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,145
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1228 sqft
Live Beautifully at Whispering Hills.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2520 NW Parr Drive
2520 Northwest Parr Drive, Pullman, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1500 sqft
3 Bed, 2.5 Bath on Military Hill! - This is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms home. The basement is occupied by the owner. They will use the side gate to gain entry to the basement & have access to the garage for their personal use.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 NW State Street #46
1220 Northwest State Street, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
$970
1000 sqft
1220 NW State Street #46 Available 08/01/20 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo located by Military Hill! - This is a great condo with easy access--carport conveniently located in front of the walkway to the building.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
330 Dillon Unit B
330 NW Dillon St, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1400 sqft
330 Dillon Unit B - Unit B Available 08/01/20 3 Bd/2 Ba duplex on Military Hill! - Dishwasher, washer and dryer, one car garage. Pet Friendly & fenced back yard. Pet rent is $50/mo per pet and pet deposit is $150/ per pet. (RLNE2250519)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
546 SE Jackson
546 Southeast Jackson Street, Pullman, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
546 SE Jackson Available 07/01/20 4 Bd/3 Ba Townhouse on Pioneer Hill! - Beautiful upscale townhome with stained wood doors and trim in craftsman style. All stainless steel kit appliances included as well as washer& dryer.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1645 NE Merman Dr D303
1645 Northeast Merman Drive, Pullman, WA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1050 sqft
1645 NE Merman Dr D303 Available 08/01/20 3Bd/2Ba Near Campus! W/D Included! - This is a nice 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom condo in a well-maintained building, located close to WSU campus and the bus stop.
Results within 10 miles of Pullman

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
316 S Almon St
316 South Almon Street, Moscow, ID
2 Bedrooms
$925
800 sqft
316 S Almon St Available 06/13/20 2 Bedroom Downtown - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom downtown home. Large front porch. Plenty of closet space and storage and all those windows provide lots of natural light. Spacious living room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
618 S Washington
618 South Washington Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1600 sqft
618 S Washington Available 08/14/20 4 Bedroom House Downtown - Location Location Location!! 1600 sq/ft 4 bed 2 bath House Large deck perfect for entertaining or enjoying a peaceful summer evening.

1 of 14

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
1 Unit Available
326 S. Asbury Street
326 South Asbury Street, Moscow, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
326 S. Asbury Street Available 06/10/20 Bring you room mates and live in the heart of down town! - This home has an open floor plan with a nice sized kitchen & large living room. Lots of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated April 28 at 08:49am
1 Unit Available
1310 West A St. #104
1310 West a Street, Moscow, ID
3 Bedrooms
$900
1050 sqft
1310 West A St. #104 Available 06/10/20 Ground Floor 3 bedroom condo with W/S/G included - Ground floor 3 bedroom unit with w/s/g included. Master Suite with large walk in closet. Washer and Dryer in unit. No Pets & No Smoking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Pullman, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Pullman renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

