Villas at Hayden North

Lease Length: 6-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18 years old.
Deposit: $500.00 refundable security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, Mastiff. No weight restrictions. Fish in 5 gallon tank or less.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, Mastiff. No weight restrictions. Must have proof of up-to-date rabies/vaccinations & spay/neuter.
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit. Must have proof of up-to-date rabies/vaccinations & spay/neuter