Villas at Hayden North
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:22 AM

Villas at Hayden North

574 West Mogul Loop · (208) 268-6551
Location

574 West Mogul Loop, Kootenai County, ID 83858

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit N-N-102 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit C-C-102 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit O-O-102 · Avail. now

$1,325

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Villas at Hayden North.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
24hr gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
24hr gym
basketball court
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
e-payments
lobby
online portal
playground
smoke-free community
Welcome to the Villas at Hayen North! This community is located on 574 W. Mogul Loop, Hayden ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move. Contact or stop by the Villas at Hayden at North to learn more about our community!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant over the age of 18 years old.
Deposit: $500.00 refundable security deposit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
deposit: $250
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, Mastiff. No weight restrictions. Fish in 5 gallon tank or less.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: Breed Restrictions: Pitbull, Rottweiler, Doberman, Chow, Mastiff. No weight restrictions. Must have proof of up-to-date rabies/vaccinations & spay/neuter.
Cats
deposit: $250
fee: $250
rent: $25
restrictions: No weight limit. Must have proof of up-to-date rabies/vaccinations & spay/neuter
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Villas at Hayden North have any available units?
Villas at Hayden North has 4 units available starting at $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Villas at Hayden North have?
Some of Villas at Hayden North's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Villas at Hayden North currently offering any rent specials?
Villas at Hayden North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Villas at Hayden North pet-friendly?
Yes, Villas at Hayden North is pet friendly.
Does Villas at Hayden North offer parking?
Yes, Villas at Hayden North offers parking.
Does Villas at Hayden North have units with washers and dryers?
No, Villas at Hayden North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Villas at Hayden North have a pool?
No, Villas at Hayden North does not have a pool.
Does Villas at Hayden North have accessible units?
Yes, Villas at Hayden North has accessible units.
Does Villas at Hayden North have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Villas at Hayden North has units with dishwashers.
Does Villas at Hayden North have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Villas at Hayden North has units with air conditioning.
