Apartment List
/
WA
/
airway heights
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:21 AM

28 Apartments for rent in Airway Heights, WA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Salish Flats
304 S. Kalispel Way, Airway Heights, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1255 sqft
Salish Flats adds high-quality 1-, 2-. and 3- bedroom apartments to the popular Northern Quest entertainment and lifestyle community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
13008 W 2nd Ave
13008 W 2nd Ave, Airway Heights, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
BRAND NEW! 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Airway Heights Rancher - A wonderful opportunity to live in a new Viking home in the Traditions at Airway Heights! Features include 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, great room, spacious master with equally generous master bath,
Results within 10 miles of Airway Heights
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
89 Units Available
Eagle Point Apartments
1090 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
Studio
$855
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$960
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1010 sqft
Prime location close to schools. Tenants enjoy parking and a BBQ, gym, hot tub, business center, and pool. Well-appointed apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
8 Units Available
Rock Springs
2701 Al Ogdon Way, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
$760
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
839 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1194 sqft
Welcome to Rock Springs Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
North Indian Trail
10 Units Available
Diamond Rock
8361 N. Farmdale Ct., Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1529 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Thorpe Westwood
5 Units Available
GoGo West
2808 S Assembly Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
$899
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
916 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfort and convenience collide at GoGo West in Spokane, WA! Our pet friendly one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes are ideally situated minutes from downtown Spokane, while embodying quaint, country charm. Schedule a personal tour of GoGo West today!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Barrington Place Apartments
201 Betz Rd, Cheney, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,080
1088 sqft
Welcome to Barrington Place Apartments! Live an independent lifestyle near all the conveniences of Eastern Washington University. Our community consists of 1,2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
Residence at River Run
1605 N River Ridge Blvd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at River Run in Spokane. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
North Indian Trail
5 Units Available
Jake at Indian Trail
8808 N Indian Trail Rd, Spokane, WA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1338 sqft
Beautiful apartments with in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances, patio/ balcony. Grounds offer 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse, pool, gym, playground, parking and media center. Excellent location. Near Pacific Park, STCU, Foodmart, JJ's Bar and Delo's Pizza. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Town and Country
3 Units Available
NorthStar Lodge
6614 N Cedar St, Town and Country, WA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1187 sqft
Leave your worries behind when you drive into this beautiful community with quiet neighborhood streets, distinctive two-story Craftsman-style architecture, and your own private garage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Emerson Garfield
1 Unit Available
801 W Spofford Ave
801 West Spofford Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1300 sqft
801 W Spofford Ave Available 06/17/20 Corner 3 bedroom home - Corner home, offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Large basement area for storage. Fully fenced yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, yard care & snow removal.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Cliff Cannon
1 Unit Available
1608 W 8th Ave Unit 301
1608 West 8th Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$900
770 sqft
2 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo South Hill - Great Location to Downtown Spokane, Interstate 90, Deaconess & Sacred Heart Hospitals and South Hill. Very nice 2 bedroom/1 bath condo on lower South Hill off of Maple Street.

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Audubon - Downriver
1 Unit Available
5515 W Northwest Blvd
5515 West Northwest Boulevard, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2940 sqft
$3,500 - Fully Furnished 3 Bd / 3 Ba Home w/ Remarkable View - Built in 1959, this house is a prime example of living in the past. Decorated with plush armchairs and other different furniture, this house transports you to a different time.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
905 E Spence St
905 Spence Street, Medical Lake, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
4 BED, 2.5 BATH - MEDICAL LAKE - PET FRIENDLY!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 4 bedroom, 2 and a half bath home in Medical Lake.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1613 6th St.
1613 6th Street, Cheney, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1200 sqft
1613 6th St. - This cozy 3-bedroom, 2-bath rancher has hardwood floors and carpet throughout.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northwest Spokane
1 Unit Available
6011 N Oxford Dr.
6011 North Oxford Drive, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
MODERN 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - NEAR RIVERSIDE STATE PARK!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Northwest Spokane.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Five Mile Prairie
1 Unit Available
8102 N Nathan Ct
8102 North Nathan Court, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,199
2868 sqft
8102 N Nathan Ct Available 06/15/20 Great home for rent in 5 mile Prairie - Stunning Five Mile Prairie home for rent just hit the market in Spokane. This beautiful single-story home features 5 bedroom, 3 bathrooms and 2868 Sq Ft of living space.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
113 E Franklin Dr
113 E Franklin Dr, Stevens County, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2100 sqft
113 E Franklin Dr Available 07/01/20 New on the Market! - Coming Soon! Suncrest Rental. Gorgeous family home with vaulted ceilings and wonderful open concept.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Hills
1 Unit Available
3429 W Pacific Ave
3429 West Pacific Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
3158 sqft
3429 W Pacific Ave Available 07/01/20 Stunning, Contemporary, Spacious 3 Bedroom, 3 Bth Home. Close to downtown - Just look at the photos of this place! Enjoy morning coffee or evening refreshments on the large deck of this perfectly situated home.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northtown
1 Unit Available
529 W. Providence St.
529 West Providence Avenue, Spokane, WA
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1037 sqft
529 W. Providence St. Available 07/24/20 GARLAND DISTRICT, 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH HOME - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 2 bedroom, 1 bath single family home in the Garland District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
10435 N Iroquois
10435 North Iroquois Drive, Spokane, WA
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
3080 sqft
Sundance Brick Rancher on Cul de Sac - Just off Indian Trail Road, this impeccable brick rancher is the home for you. With 3080 square feet of living space, this rancher boasts 4 bedrooms, 3 full baths and a half bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Indian Trail
1 Unit Available
8814 N. Farmdale St.
8814 North Farmdale Street, Spokane, WA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2400 sqft
8814 N. Farmdale St. Available 07/17/20 INDIAN TRAIL, 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME WITH 2 CAR GARAGE!! - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the Indian Trail area.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manito
1 Unit Available
502 W. 29th Ave.
502 West 29th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
2100 sqft
502 W. 29th Ave. Available 07/20/20 SOUTH HILL - COMSTOCK AREA, 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH - Madison Real Estate and Property Management is pleased to offer this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home near Comstock Park.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Manito
1 Unit Available
1111 W 19th
1111 West 19th Avenue, Spokane, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2188 sqft
Classic South Hill Craftsman - Enjoy this lovely updated home with full width veranda across the front of the house with a bench swing.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Airway Heights, WA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Airway Heights renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Airway Heights 2 BedroomsAirway Heights 3 BedroomsAirway Heights Apartments with Balcony
Airway Heights Apartments with GarageAirway Heights Apartments with Parking
Airway Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsAirway Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Post Falls, IDCheney, WALiberty Lake, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College