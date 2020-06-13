42 Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 05:06pm
1 Unit Available
Centennial Pines
3781 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1311 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Centennial Pines in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1033 W Willow Loop
1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1749 sqft
1033 W Willow Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4188 Player Dr
4188 North Player Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1125 sqft
4188 Player Dr Available 06/25/20 DUPLEX ON PLAYER DRIVE (RPM#210) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
114 E Foster Ave.
114 East Foster Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
2775 sqft
114 E Foster Ave. Available 06/20/20 Classic Large Downtown Home - Downtown Coeur d'Alene home located in the highly desired Garden District.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2419 W Pocono Ct
2419 West Pocono Court, Coeur d'Alene, ID
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
Must See! - Sunshine Meadows Neighborhood. 5 bed/3 bath Split Level home approx. 2000 sq ft. This home has a open floor plan with vaulted ceilings and an abundance of windows throughout for natural light.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
6536 N Cornwall St
6536 North Cornwall Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
CDA Place Beauty! - 1,712 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2422 N 8th St
2422 North 8th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1700 sqft
Spacious 4 Bed 2 Bath 1728 square foot Duplex Unit in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for the perfect place to call home? This spacious four bedroom two bath duplex home in Coeur d'Alene is awaiting your arrival! Close to parks, schools, shopping and much

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1197 E Skyline Dr
1197 East Skyline Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2225 sqft
1197 E Skyline Dr Available 07/06/20 Amazing Cherry Hill Home in Coeur d'Alene! - Looking for country charm right out of town? The stunning lower-level of this custom home has three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 2,225 feet of living space with

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2050 N Main St #304
2050 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,525
800 sqft
2050 Main St #304 Available 07/15/20 RIVERSTONE CONDO (APP VH#13) - *SHOPS AND RESTAURANTS WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE *PARK AND BIKE TRAIL *MINUTES AWAY FROM SPOKANE RIVER PLEASE CALL FOR AVAILABILITY!! UTILITIES AND CABLE NOT INCLUDED.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
814 N 18th St
814 North 18th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
814 N 18th St Available 07/15/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#70) - THIS UNIT WONT LAST LONG!! CALL OR STOP BY TODAY.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
816 N 18th St
816 N 18th St, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1900 sqft
816 N 18th St Available 06/24/20 18TH STREET DUPLEX (APP#71) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** **RENTERS INSURANCE REQUIRED** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
830 Locust Ave.
830 East Locust Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
830 Locust Ave. Available 07/15/20 LOCUST AVENUE HOUSE (P#403) - 3 BED / 2 BATH VERY WELL KEPT SINGLE STORY HOUSE JUST MINUTES FROM DOWNTOWN COEUR D' ALENE. HURRY IN FOR A SHOWING TODAY, THIS PROPERTY WONT LAST LONG.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Armstrong Park
1 Unit Available
953 Armstrong Dr
953 North Armstrong Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
953 Armstrong Dr Available 07/01/20 Large 4 bed 3 bath Home in Armstrong Park Area! - Welcome home! Enjoy a home in the Armstrong Park Area, on the north side of town! Only minutes to schools, shopping, and downtown CDA with easy access to the bike

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
4547 W. Princetown
4547 West Princetown Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1400 sqft
4547 W.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3552 N 15th St
3552 North 15th Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
960 sqft
3552 N 15th St Available 06/22/20 CANFIELD COURT CONDO (P#126) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
2051 N. Main St. #207
2051 North Main Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1205 sqft
2051 N. Main St.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Waterford
1 Unit Available
2154 W Freeland Dr
2154 West Freeland Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1244 sqft
2154 W Freeland Dr Available 07/06/20 Exceptional 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in The Landings - Welcome home! This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home located in The Landings Subdivision is awaiting your arrival.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Mill River
1 Unit Available
4467 W Greenchain Lp #9
4467 West Greenchain Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1288 sqft
GREENCHAIN LOOP CONDO (APP#133) - ** Please Note Available move in dates are approximate and could be available sooner or later than advertised** UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: WE ARE ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS SIGHT UNSEEN AS WE ARE NOT SHOWING OCCUPIED UNITS

1 of 12

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Coeur D Alene Place
1 Unit Available
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
2138 West Rousseau Drive, Coeur d'Alene, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1244 sqft
2138 W Rousseau Dr.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:53am
41 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
City Guide for Coeur d'Alene, ID

Ready for a rental in the middle of the woods? Well, then you've found the right city. With miles of National Forest, and plenty of nearby lakes, Coeur d'Alene is a hometown of great, great outdoors and a hot homegrown culture to boot. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive apartment, a luxury condo, a duplex or a rental home, this city's got what you need. So, strap on your hiking boots and get ready to live the life of a real North Idaho hometown.

Coeur d'Alene is located in between the Washington border, Lake Hayden, Coeur d'Alene National Forest and Coeur d'Alene Lake, which makes for an amazing home to any outdoors-loving hiker, biker, boarder, fisher, or hunter. There are tons of amazing campsites around the area, which just might be the best option for a tough nature-savvy newbie to consider while finding a more permanent residence. For the more luxury-driven renter, there are also a few resort-style condos and motels that offer weekly and monthly rentals that you could live in while finding your next apartment. In fact, Coeur d'Alene is turning into a very popular tourist destination, with a few nearby ski resorts, mountain resorts, as well as the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, considered the one of the best in the nation (watch out for that 14th hole though, the world's only moveable floating green). Now, let's get into the nitty gritty details of apartment life in Coeur d'Alene.

Types and prices of rentals vary greatly around here. From $250 housing, to affordable $500 apartments and duplexes, to $2,500 luxury homes and condos by the golf course, this city is truly a mixed bag of rentals. The availability of 1BR's is somewhat limited here, however 2BR and 3BR apartments are often available for similar prices. There are some very affordable duplexes and house rentals as well. Or, you could fork out the big bucks for some super-nice rental homes, often with a spacious layout, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a huge, gourmet kitchen. Ah, the life of luxury. There are also some pretty pricey condos near the lake, which are available from $1,500 to $2,500.

Like prices, amenities vary greatly in Coeur d'Alene as well. At the lower price point, you can expect the usual perks, such as a few outside BBQ pits and picnic areas, pools, parking, and washing facilities. Inside the units, there are often fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups, along with all the normal kitchen appliances. There are also a few apartments with units that come with a washer and dryer. For those who value privacy over amenities, there are plenty of duplexes and nice, family-oriented mobile home parks where the life of the great outdoors is the greatest amenity. On the more luxurious end of the spectrum, you can pay top dollar for an endless list of luxury amenities, such as resort-style pools, hot tubs, botanical common areas, attached garages, business centers and cyber cafes, fitness centers, and even 24 hour maintenance. There are condos located over shopping centers, and condos with freaking amazing mountain views, all for a fairly high price.

Coeur d'Alene is a very pet friendly place to live. You will run into the occasional condo or duplex that doesn't allow pets, but most places are game. There are even places that allow larger breeds and multiple pets. So, bring your dog along, because with all of this green, open space and nearby by lakes, they are going to be living the high life.

That's the gist of it, now it's time to live the life of a Coeur d'Alene-inian, first step... learn how to pronounce it. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Coeur d'Alene, ID

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Coeur d'Alene renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

