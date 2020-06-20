Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms. Large garage and RV parking! Great location in Post Falls near parks and library. This home is spacious but with a cozy feel and warm color scheme. Plenty of room with approximately 2700 sq ft...has finished downstairs with bonus room. Well maintained fenced yard with sprinkler system and garden area.Nice large kitchen with pantry.

Easy access to I-90.



(RLNE2385855)