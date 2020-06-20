All apartments in Post Falls
Find more places like 409 W. 20th Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Post Falls, ID
/
409 W. 20th Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

409 W. 20th Avenue

409 West 20th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Post Falls
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

409 West 20th Avenue, Post Falls, ID 83854

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
409 W. 20th Avenue Available 07/06/20 Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bath Home in Post Falls - Charming 4 bedroom 2 bath home, Cozy fireplace, New carpet through most of home, Central A/C, extra large bedrooms. Large garage and RV parking! Great location in Post Falls near parks and library. This home is spacious but with a cozy feel and warm color scheme. Plenty of room with approximately 2700 sq ft...has finished downstairs with bonus room. Well maintained fenced yard with sprinkler system and garden area.Nice large kitchen with pantry.
Easy access to I-90.

(RLNE2385855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 409 W. 20th Avenue have any available units?
409 W. 20th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Post Falls, ID.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 409 W. 20th Avenue have?
Some of 409 W. 20th Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 409 W. 20th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
409 W. 20th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 409 W. 20th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 409 W. 20th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Post Falls.
Does 409 W. 20th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 409 W. 20th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 409 W. 20th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 409 W. 20th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 409 W. 20th Avenue have a pool?
No, 409 W. 20th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 409 W. 20th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 409 W. 20th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 409 W. 20th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 409 W. 20th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Villas at Tullamore
3011 North Charleville
Post Falls, ID 83854
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd
Post Falls, ID 83854
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue
Post Falls, ID 83854
Cottages at Tullamore
3156 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln
Post Falls, ID 83854

Similar Pages

Post Falls 1 BedroomsPost Falls 2 Bedrooms
Post Falls 3 BedroomsPost Falls Apartments with Gym
Post Falls Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Spokane, WASpokane Valley, WACoeur d'Alene, ID
Cheney, WALiberty Lake, WAAirway Heights, WA
Town and Country, WAMedical Lake, WAHayden, ID

Apartments Near Colleges

Gonzaga UniversitySpokane Falls Community College
North Idaho CollegeEastern Washington University
Spokane Community College