12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown Pointe Estates, Post Falls. Convenient to schools, parks, shopping, and more! This home was finished just last year.



Imagine being greeted by beautiful curb appeal, entering through the covered front porch, and stepping into the large living room with a built-in fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and 9' high ceilings.



The well appointed kitchen features quartz countertops, a quartz backsplash, a stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, natural gas range/oven, microwave, and a center island with breakfast bar. The beautiful painted cabinets and pantry provide abundant storage space.



The laundry area with a stacked front-load washer and dryer is located off the dining room. A half bath is conveniently located at the back of the kitchen and next to the door leading to the garage.



Heading upstairs you will find a large master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms, a bathroom with a tub/shower combo, and a bonus area perfect for your home office or family entertaining.



Treat your vehicles right by protecting them from the elements in the two car garage with an 8' tall craftsman style garage door.



The fenced private concrete patio is the perfect place to unwind with a natural gas fire pit, a gas hookup for your BBQ, and easy access to to the dining area and kitchen. You're sure to enjoy the whole house A/C and a 95% efficient natural gas furnace to keep you comfortable through all four seasons.



Weekly mowing is included so you can spend more time enjoying this beautiful home and less time on yard work!



No smoking.



*** Small dog only upon Owner approval***



