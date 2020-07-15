All apartments in Post Falls
Location

12116 West Wellington Avenue, Post Falls, ID 83854

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 12116 W Wellington Ave · Avail. Aug 5

$1,800

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1808 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
garage
12116 W Wellington Ave Available 08/05/20 Year old Craftsman Home in Crown Pointe Estates! - Have you ever dreamed about living in a new home in a new neighborhood? Don't let this chance pass you by! Enjoy this beautiful craftsman home in Crown Pointe Estates, Post Falls. Convenient to schools, parks, shopping, and more! This home was finished just last year.

Imagine being greeted by beautiful curb appeal, entering through the covered front porch, and stepping into the large living room with a built-in fireplace, luxury vinyl plank flooring, and 9' high ceilings.

The well appointed kitchen features quartz countertops, a quartz backsplash, a stainless steel dishwasher, stainless steel refrigerator, natural gas range/oven, microwave, and a center island with breakfast bar. The beautiful painted cabinets and pantry provide abundant storage space.

The laundry area with a stacked front-load washer and dryer is located off the dining room. A half bath is conveniently located at the back of the kitchen and next to the door leading to the garage.

Heading upstairs you will find a large master bedroom that includes a walk-in closet and an ensuite bathroom with a tiled shower. There are two additional bedrooms, a bathroom with a tub/shower combo, and a bonus area perfect for your home office or family entertaining.

Treat your vehicles right by protecting them from the elements in the two car garage with an 8' tall craftsman style garage door.

The fenced private concrete patio is the perfect place to unwind with a natural gas fire pit, a gas hookup for your BBQ, and easy access to to the dining area and kitchen. You're sure to enjoy the whole house A/C and a 95% efficient natural gas furnace to keep you comfortable through all four seasons.

Weekly mowing is included so you can spend more time enjoying this beautiful home and less time on yard work!

No smoking.

*** Small dog only upon Owner approval***

Application fee: $35
Security Deposit: $2000
Pet Deposit: $400
Monthly Pet Rent: $35

Apply online at www.ht-pm.com
Please call 888-406-1868 for more information.
video of a similar unit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KWMylPEdysY&feature=youtu.be

*Property information deemed reliable but is not guaranteed.*

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4954347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12116 W Wellington Ave have any available units?
12116 W Wellington Ave has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Post Falls, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Post Falls Rent Report.
What amenities does 12116 W Wellington Ave have?
Some of 12116 W Wellington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12116 W Wellington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12116 W Wellington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12116 W Wellington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 12116 W Wellington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 12116 W Wellington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12116 W Wellington Ave offers parking.
Does 12116 W Wellington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12116 W Wellington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12116 W Wellington Ave have a pool?
No, 12116 W Wellington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 12116 W Wellington Ave have accessible units?
No, 12116 W Wellington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12116 W Wellington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12116 W Wellington Ave has units with dishwashers.
