Home
/
Coeur d'Alene, ID
/
1033 W Willow Lake Loop
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

1033 W Willow Lake Loop

1033 West Willow Lake Loop · No Longer Available
Location

1033 West Willow Lake Loop, Coeur d'Alene, ID 83815

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1033 W Willow Lake Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage. There is a fenced backyard with patio for outside fun. Inside the home has carpeting in the living room the kitchen and bathrooms all have laminate flooring. Upstairs are three bedrooms all with newer carpeting. The living room also has a large front window and glass door by the dining room for an open feeling. The kitchen also features a pantry. The living, dining and kitchen are all together all with a view of the fireplace. Upstairs also features a laundry room with washer/dryer. Pet (dogs only) only with owners approval. Add $95.00 for WSG. Schedule your showing today.

(RLNE5855230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have any available units?
1033 W Willow Lake Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coeur d'Alene, ID.
What amenities does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have?
Some of 1033 W Willow Lake Loop's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 W Willow Lake Loop currently offering any rent specials?
1033 W Willow Lake Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 W Willow Lake Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop is pet friendly.
Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop offer parking?
Yes, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop offers parking.
Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have a pool?
No, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop does not have a pool.
Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have accessible units?
No, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop has units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 W Willow Lake Loop have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 W Willow Lake Loop has units with air conditioning.
