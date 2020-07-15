Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

1033 W Willow Lake Loop Available 07/01/20 Large Townhome in Central CDA - Three bedroom, two/and a half bath Townhome off of Hanley in Coeur d'Alene. The town also has a two car garage that is finished and is wide for extra storage. There is a fenced backyard with patio for outside fun. Inside the home has carpeting in the living room the kitchen and bathrooms all have laminate flooring. Upstairs are three bedrooms all with newer carpeting. The living room also has a large front window and glass door by the dining room for an open feeling. The kitchen also features a pantry. The living, dining and kitchen are all together all with a view of the fireplace. Upstairs also features a laundry room with washer/dryer. Pet (dogs only) only with owners approval. Add $95.00 for WSG. Schedule your showing today.



(RLNE5855230)