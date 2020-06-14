Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 10:39 AM

10 Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coeur d'Alene renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Ma... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
26 Units Available
The Northern at Coeur d'Alene Place
1681 Pampas Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,260
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1221 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! Welcome to the epicenter of modern luxury at The Northern at Coeur d'Alene.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
Waterford
2 Units Available
Carrington Place
4010 W Trafford Dr, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1186 sqft
Luxurious community with business center, playground, gym, and fire pit. Spacious apartments have A/C, private patio/balcony and in-home washer/dryer. Located in the heart of town close to great restaurants and parks.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 07:16am
Mill River
2 Units Available
Residence at Mill River
4295 West Saw Blade Lane, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1187 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Residence at Mill River in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 07:11am
Garden Park
3 Units Available
728 Sherman
728 Sherman Avenue, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,595
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
774 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 728 Sherman in Coeur d'Alene. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Coeur d'Alene
1 Unit Available
301 1st. St. # 307
301 North 1st Street, Coeur d'Alene, ID
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Beautiful Condo Overlooking Downtown CDA - 1 year lease - Live and play in downtown Coeur d'Alene from in this beautiful, well maintained 3th floor condo in the heart of the city.
Results within 5 miles of Coeur d'Alene
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:13am
102 Units Available
Park Villas
3698 East Hope Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$1,225
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1319 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Park Villas in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:17am
40 Units Available
Crossroads Apartments
1090 N Cecil Rd, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$825
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
978 sqft
Welcome to Crossroads! This community is located in Post Falls, ID. From amenities to floor plan options, the leasing staff is excited to help you find your perfect home. So get a head start on your move.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
6 Units Available
Bel Cielo Apartments
4130 East 16th Avenue, Post Falls, ID
1 Bedroom
$925
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy comfort and convenience at the Brand New Bel Cielo Apartments. Our new community offers spacious One, Two, and Three bedroom Apartments, including our Villa style apartments, with attached garage.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:03am
2 Units Available
Cottages at Tullamore II
3156 N Guinness Ln, Post Falls, ID
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1296 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Live carefree every day. At The Residence at Tullamore, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
Results within 10 miles of Coeur d'Alene
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 06:21am
2 Units Available
Crown Pointe Apartments
8060 Crown Pointe, Post Falls, ID
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$960
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crown Pointe Apartments in Post Falls. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Coeur d'Alene, ID

Ready for a rental in the middle of the woods? Well, then you've found the right city. With miles of National Forest, and plenty of nearby lakes, Coeur d'Alene is a hometown of great, great outdoors and a hot homegrown culture to boot. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive apartment, a luxury condo, a duplex or a rental home, this city's got what you need. So, strap on your hiking boots and get ready to live the life of a real North Idaho hometown.

Coeur d'Alene is located in between the Washington border, Lake Hayden, Coeur d'Alene National Forest and Coeur d'Alene Lake, which makes for an amazing home to any outdoors-loving hiker, biker, boarder, fisher, or hunter. There are tons of amazing campsites around the area, which just might be the best option for a tough nature-savvy newbie to consider while finding a more permanent residence. For the more luxury-driven renter, there are also a few resort-style condos and motels that offer weekly and monthly rentals that you could live in while finding your next apartment. In fact, Coeur d'Alene is turning into a very popular tourist destination, with a few nearby ski resorts, mountain resorts, as well as the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, considered the one of the best in the nation (watch out for that 14th hole though, the world's only moveable floating green). Now, let's get into the nitty gritty details of apartment life in Coeur d'Alene.

Types and prices of rentals vary greatly around here. From $250 housing, to affordable $500 apartments and duplexes, to $2,500 luxury homes and condos by the golf course, this city is truly a mixed bag of rentals. The availability of 1BR's is somewhat limited here, however 2BR and 3BR apartments are often available for similar prices. There are some very affordable duplexes and house rentals as well. Or, you could fork out the big bucks for some super-nice rental homes, often with a spacious layout, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a huge, gourmet kitchen. Ah, the life of luxury. There are also some pretty pricey condos near the lake, which are available from $1,500 to $2,500.

Like prices, amenities vary greatly in Coeur d'Alene as well. At the lower price point, you can expect the usual perks, such as a few outside BBQ pits and picnic areas, pools, parking, and washing facilities. Inside the units, there are often fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups, along with all the normal kitchen appliances. There are also a few apartments with units that come with a washer and dryer. For those who value privacy over amenities, there are plenty of duplexes and nice, family-oriented mobile home parks where the life of the great outdoors is the greatest amenity. On the more luxurious end of the spectrum, you can pay top dollar for an endless list of luxury amenities, such as resort-style pools, hot tubs, botanical common areas, attached garages, business centers and cyber cafes, fitness centers, and even 24 hour maintenance. There are condos located over shopping centers, and condos with freaking amazing mountain views, all for a fairly high price.

Coeur d'Alene is a very pet friendly place to live. You will run into the occasional condo or duplex that doesn't allow pets, but most places are game. There are even places that allow larger breeds and multiple pets. So, bring your dog along, because with all of this green, open space and nearby by lakes, they are going to be living the high life.

That's the gist of it, now it's time to live the life of a Coeur d'Alene-inian, first step... learn how to pronounce it. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Coeur d'Alene, ID

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Coeur d'Alene renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

