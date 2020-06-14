10 Apartments for rent in Coeur d'Alene, ID with gym

Ready for a rental in the middle of the woods? Well, then you've found the right city. With miles of National Forest, and plenty of nearby lakes, Coeur d'Alene is a hometown of great, great outdoors and a hot homegrown culture to boot. Whether you're looking for an inexpensive apartment, a luxury condo, a duplex or a rental home, this city's got what you need. So, strap on your hiking boots and get ready to live the life of a real North Idaho hometown.

Coeur d'Alene is located in between the Washington border, Lake Hayden, Coeur d'Alene National Forest and Coeur d'Alene Lake, which makes for an amazing home to any outdoors-loving hiker, biker, boarder, fisher, or hunter. There are tons of amazing campsites around the area, which just might be the best option for a tough nature-savvy newbie to consider while finding a more permanent residence. For the more luxury-driven renter, there are also a few resort-style condos and motels that offer weekly and monthly rentals that you could live in while finding your next apartment. In fact, Coeur d'Alene is turning into a very popular tourist destination, with a few nearby ski resorts, mountain resorts, as well as the Coeur d'Alene Resort Golf Course, considered the one of the best in the nation (watch out for that 14th hole though, the world's only moveable floating green). Now, let's get into the nitty gritty details of apartment life in Coeur d'Alene.

Types and prices of rentals vary greatly around here. From $250 housing, to affordable $500 apartments and duplexes, to $2,500 luxury homes and condos by the golf course, this city is truly a mixed bag of rentals. The availability of 1BR's is somewhat limited here, however 2BR and 3BR apartments are often available for similar prices. There are some very affordable duplexes and house rentals as well. Or, you could fork out the big bucks for some super-nice rental homes, often with a spacious layout, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a huge, gourmet kitchen. Ah, the life of luxury. There are also some pretty pricey condos near the lake, which are available from $1,500 to $2,500.

Like prices, amenities vary greatly in Coeur d'Alene as well. At the lower price point, you can expect the usual perks, such as a few outside BBQ pits and picnic areas, pools, parking, and washing facilities. Inside the units, there are often fireplaces and washer/dryer hookups, along with all the normal kitchen appliances. There are also a few apartments with units that come with a washer and dryer. For those who value privacy over amenities, there are plenty of duplexes and nice, family-oriented mobile home parks where the life of the great outdoors is the greatest amenity. On the more luxurious end of the spectrum, you can pay top dollar for an endless list of luxury amenities, such as resort-style pools, hot tubs, botanical common areas, attached garages, business centers and cyber cafes, fitness centers, and even 24 hour maintenance. There are condos located over shopping centers, and condos with freaking amazing mountain views, all for a fairly high price.

Coeur d'Alene is a very pet friendly place to live. You will run into the occasional condo or duplex that doesn't allow pets, but most places are game. There are even places that allow larger breeds and multiple pets. So, bring your dog along, because with all of this green, open space and nearby by lakes, they are going to be living the high life.

That's the gist of it, now it's time to live the life of a Coeur d'Alene-inian, first step... learn how to pronounce it. Good luck!

-By Katy Comal