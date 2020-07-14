All apartments in Boise
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Rosewood Apartments

930 N Maple Grove Rd · (208) 209-7660
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

930 N Maple Grove Rd, Boise, ID 83704

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit B201 · Avail. now

$1,107

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit B303 · Avail. now

$1,115

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit A202 · Avail. now

$1,117

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit G206 · Avail. now

$1,292

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit D104 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,317

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1075 sqft

Unit L103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,420

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1108 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit G207 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,448

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1150 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosewood Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
new construction
package receiving
sauna
accessible
business center
media room
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a personal tour!

APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN BOISE IDAHO

Wide open spaces. Room for relaxation. Friendly gathering spaces. Take a deep breath and inhale the sweet life at Rosewood Apartments. Nestled in the Maple Grove neighborhood in charming West Boise, Rosewood offers newly constructed Premier two-bedroom apartments homes as well as newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes located conveniently near public transportation and major freeways for quick work commute or exploring all that Boise has to offer. Hang out in the expansive clubhouse, get fit at the 24 hour fitness center, swim in the seasonal pool, stay warm in the spa and sauna, relax with your neighbors around the courtyard firepit, or play with your dogs in the off lease dog park. Craving a night in? Most apartment includes a fireplace, patio or balcony, washer and dryer, air conditioning, extra storage, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and v

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosewood Apartments have any available units?
Rosewood Apartments has 17 units available starting at $1,107 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosewood Apartments have?
Some of Rosewood Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosewood Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rosewood Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosewood Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rosewood Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments offers parking.
Does Rosewood Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosewood Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments has a pool.
Does Rosewood Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments has accessible units.
Does Rosewood Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rosewood Apartments has units with dishwashers.
