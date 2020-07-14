Amenities
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a personal tour!
APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN BOISE IDAHO
Wide open spaces. Room for relaxation. Friendly gathering spaces. Take a deep breath and inhale the sweet life at Rosewood Apartments. Nestled in the Maple Grove neighborhood in charming West Boise, Rosewood offers newly constructed Premier two-bedroom apartments homes as well as newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes located conveniently near public transportation and major freeways for quick work commute or exploring all that Boise has to offer. Hang out in the expansive clubhouse, get fit at the 24 hour fitness center, swim in the seasonal pool, stay warm in the spa and sauna, relax with your neighbors around the courtyard firepit, or play with your dogs in the off lease dog park. Craving a night in? Most apartment includes a fireplace, patio or balcony, washer and dryer, air conditioning, extra storage, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and v