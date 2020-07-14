Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking playground pool garage hot tub internet access new construction package receiving sauna accessible business center media room

Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a personal tour!



APARTMENTS FOR RENT IN BOISE IDAHO



Wide open spaces. Room for relaxation. Friendly gathering spaces. Take a deep breath and inhale the sweet life at Rosewood Apartments. Nestled in the Maple Grove neighborhood in charming West Boise, Rosewood offers newly constructed Premier two-bedroom apartments homes as well as newly renovated one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes located conveniently near public transportation and major freeways for quick work commute or exploring all that Boise has to offer. Hang out in the expansive clubhouse, get fit at the 24 hour fitness center, swim in the seasonal pool, stay warm in the spa and sauna, relax with your neighbors around the courtyard firepit, or play with your dogs in the off lease dog park. Craving a night in? Most apartment includes a fireplace, patio or balcony, washer and dryer, air conditioning, extra storage, garbage disposal, walk-in closets and v