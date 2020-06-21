All apartments in Boise
8755 W Wichita Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

8755 W Wichita Dr

8755 Wichita Drive · (208) 323-6744 ext. 4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8755 Wichita Drive, Boise, ID 83709
Southwest Ada County Alliance

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 8755 W Wichita Dr · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 3079 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom plus office in Boise. Over 3000 square feet. - Renovated single level home on nearly 1/2 an acre. Includes an office and entertainment space all on one level. Large kitchen with granite island, tile counter tops and custom cabinetry. Wide open entertainment space complete with fireplace and huge windows. From there walk outside to an expansive rear patio over looking the back yard complete with its own garden, three apple trees, one apricot tree and two different sections of raspberry bushes, a grape vine section in the garden area, chicken coop, and swing set and trampoline. Lawn/shrub trimming included, tenant responsible for flowerbeds weeds.

(RLNE5828784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8755 W Wichita Dr have any available units?
8755 W Wichita Dr has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 8755 W Wichita Dr have?
Some of 8755 W Wichita Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8755 W Wichita Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8755 W Wichita Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8755 W Wichita Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8755 W Wichita Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 8755 W Wichita Dr offer parking?
No, 8755 W Wichita Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8755 W Wichita Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8755 W Wichita Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8755 W Wichita Dr have a pool?
No, 8755 W Wichita Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8755 W Wichita Dr have accessible units?
No, 8755 W Wichita Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8755 W Wichita Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8755 W Wichita Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
