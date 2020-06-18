All apartments in Boise
612 E Jefferson -#2

612 East Jefferson Street · (208) 314-8713
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

612 East Jefferson Street, Boise, ID 83712
East End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
all utils included
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Conveniently located to Downtown Boise, this south facing studio unit is just waiting for its next tenant! Not only would you enjoy all the amenities of being close to Downtown, you are also within walking distance of the beautiful foothills.

This cozy sun-filled studio will not last. Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713!

Laundry facility included for an extra $10.00 a month.
**Utilities included. No pets.**

Amenities: Studio Apartment, Laundry Facility for $10 extra a month, Close to Downtown, Refrigerator, electric stove, No Pets, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, all utilities included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 612 E Jefferson -#2 have any available units?
612 E Jefferson -#2 has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Boise, ID?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Boise Rent Report.
What amenities does 612 E Jefferson -#2 have?
Some of 612 E Jefferson -#2's amenities include on-site laundry, all utils included, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 612 E Jefferson -#2 currently offering any rent specials?
612 E Jefferson -#2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 612 E Jefferson -#2 pet-friendly?
No, 612 E Jefferson -#2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Boise.
Does 612 E Jefferson -#2 offer parking?
No, 612 E Jefferson -#2 does not offer parking.
Does 612 E Jefferson -#2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 612 E Jefferson -#2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 612 E Jefferson -#2 have a pool?
No, 612 E Jefferson -#2 does not have a pool.
Does 612 E Jefferson -#2 have accessible units?
No, 612 E Jefferson -#2 does not have accessible units.
Does 612 E Jefferson -#2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 612 E Jefferson -#2 does not have units with dishwashers.
