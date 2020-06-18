612 E Jefferson -#2

Amenities

Conveniently located to Downtown Boise, this south facing studio unit is just waiting for its next tenant! Not only would you enjoy all the amenities of being close to Downtown, you are also within walking distance of the beautiful foothills.



This cozy sun-filled studio will not last. Call Aloha Property Management today to schedule your showing #208-314-8713!



Laundry facility included for an extra $10.00 a month.

**Utilities included. No pets.**



Amenities: Studio Apartment, Laundry Facility for $10 extra a month, Close to Downtown, Refrigerator, electric stove, No Pets, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, all utilities included