Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

5686 W. Bloom St

5686 Bloom Street · (208) 314-8713
Location

5686 Bloom Street, Boise, ID 83703
Collister

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,075

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
Cute and cozy 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo with a fireplace. It is close to shopping, parks and downtown. Located in a quiet condo community. Washer/Dryer included and one covered parking space.

Enjoy quite cozy nights on your couch in front of the nice gas fireplace. This split level unit has a full bath downstairs along with one bedroom and stackable washer/dryer included. The master bedroom, full bathroom, and walk in closet is located upstairs. You also have one covered parking spot in front of your building.

Call Aloha Property Management today at 208-314-8713 to schedule your personal viewing of this unit.

***No pets. W/S/T included.***Tenants pays power and gas** Renters insurance required**Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments free when using your bank account***

Amenities: 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, split level, no pets, Kitchen, refrigerator, electric stove, Dishwasher, Washer/Dryer included, Patio, no smoking, One covered parking spot, gas fireplace, Living Room, storage, AC, water/sewer/trash included, Gas Heat, Quiet Community, RENTERS INSURANCE IS A MUST, Rent includes Tenant Benefit Package of: Quarterly Furnace Filter Delivery: Pest Control: 24/7 Online Services: 24/7 Maintenance: 24/7 Tenant Portal Access: Online Rent payments FREE when using your bank account

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

